BY ROUNAK KUMAR GUNJANOn the morning of September 25, two Dalit children, a 10-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, were beaten to death for defecating outside a farmland. Whenvisited Madhya Pradesh's Bhavkhedi village, where this incident took place, we found not just a family mourning the death of its children but grieving over a systematic, oppressive assertion of caste that had left them brutalised and helpless.found that the deceased girl was forced to clean toilets in her school; that she was too scared to step out of her house for the fear of being molested by the same men who killed her later. We found the story of the deceased boy who saw his family suffer humiliation on a daily basis and who probably died trying to save the 12-year-old girl from the sexual predators that fateful morning.After speaking to the family of the victims, class fellows, school teachers, panchayat members, community leaders, policemen and villagers,has put together this account of the last 24 hours of the children who were brutally murdered.