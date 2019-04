No, this is not a real photo of Indian opposition politicians waiting to meet Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Multiple Facebook and Twitter posts contain a photo which they claim shows Indian opposition politicians, including Indian National Congress party president Rahul Gandhi, waiting to meet Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan at his official residence in Islamabad. The claim is false; the image has been doctored from an original photo of a meeting between Pakistan’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Khan on April 4, 2019.