Although the PAF exposed the Indian lies by producing and displaying all the missiles carried by the IAF MiG-21 that was shot down by a PAF F-16 . Further exposing the Indian lies on the claim of shooting down an F-16,

Indian Air Force Pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan, in his statement video clearly disclosed that, he was looking for a target when he was shot down. Basically there was no target in his sight that he could have acquired but the desperate Indian Air Force, in a vain effort to hide it's humiliation and cover up own losses, cooked up the F-16 story.

Some Liars Are so Experts, They Deceive Themselves. !!