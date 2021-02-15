No statute of limitation to hold trial of 1971 genocide by Pakistan army: Indian HC Doraiswami

Published on 07:07 PM, February 15, 2021Vikram Doraiswami. File photoUNB, Dhaka"I think we should be clear about it without getting into legal formalities…in other words, even [if] something happened long ago," he said when asked which provision of the 1974 tripartite agreement is holding back to try the Pakistani generals who committed genocide during the War of Liberation in 1971.There is no statute of limitation on any kind of arrangement that may have been arrived in and this is something entirely within [the jurisdiction of] the government of Bangladesh to assess the history and see how this goes forward, said the high commissioner."History is history," said Doraiswami noting that the question is relevant this year when Bangladesh is set to celebrate 50 years of its independence.Bangladesh has recently reiterated the importance of resolving outstanding bilateral issues with Pakistan, including an official apology from Pakistan for the genocide it committed during Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971.Bangladesh also sought completion of the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis in Bangladesh, and settling the issue of the division of assets.Bangladesh also made it clear that it cannot forget the atrocities committed by Pakistan in 1971 and the pain will remain forever.