No statute of limitation to hold trial of 1971 genocide by Pakistan army: Indian HC Doraiswami

Black_cats

Dec 31, 2010
Published on 07:07 PM, February 15, 2021
No statute of limitation to hold trial of 1971 genocide by Pakistan army: Indian HC Doraiswami

www.thedailystar.net/world/south-asia/news/no-statute-limitation-hold-trial-1971-genocide-pakistan-army-doraiswami-2045257%3famp


Vikram Doraiswami. File photo
UNB, Dhaka

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami today indicated that the trial of genocide committed by Pakistan army during the 1971 Liberation War can take place anytime as there is no statute of limitations in terms of time.

"I think we should be clear about it without getting into legal formalities…in other words, even [if] something happened long ago," he said when asked which provision of the 1974 tripartite agreement is holding back to try the Pakistani generals who committed genocide during the War of Liberation in 1971.

There is no statute of limitation on any kind of arrangement that may have been arrived in and this is something entirely within [the jurisdiction of] the government of Bangladesh to assess the history and see how this goes forward, said the high commissioner.

"History is history," said Doraiswami noting that the question is relevant this year when Bangladesh is set to celebrate 50 years of its independence.

Bangladesh has recently reiterated the importance of resolving outstanding bilateral issues with Pakistan, including an official apology from Pakistan for the genocide it committed during Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971.

Bangladesh also sought completion of the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis in Bangladesh, and settling the issue of the division of assets.

Bangladesh also made it clear that it cannot forget the atrocities committed by Pakistan in 1971 and the pain will remain forever.
 
Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
Pakistan
Pakistan
Ok cool

Also conduct a trial against your mass murderer PM too for his "performance" in Gujarat in 2002 while you are at it
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

Aug 15, 2015
United Kingdom
Pakistan
Make sure you provide the International War Crimes Tribunal at the Hague with all the evidence this time.......... :azn:...........especially the one where 40,000 lightly armed Pakistani troops kill 3 million bangladeshis and rape millions of bangladeshi women in just under 5 weeks in 1971..........:azn:.............:disagree:
GumNaam said:
give it up...it never happened and its not gonna happen.
I actually hope they do and they present a case to the International War Crimes Tribunal at the Hague..........😎





PS This is SO going to turn in to a severe troll thread...........:lol:
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

Sep 23, 2016
Pakistan
United States
Areesh said:
Ok cool

Also conduct a trial against your mass murderer PM too for his "performance" in Gujarat in 2002 while you are at it
the fail point for india and bangladesh would be that why did they wait over 50 years for the trial...what was stopping them before? why wait until now when the bones don't even exist. the longer it takes, the weaker the case becomes. Pakistan would love to throw another egg on india's face in the courts by claiming that they willfully created a lie about the genocide but waiting for over 50 years so that their claim could be neither proven nor disproven. and THEN (and gets the kick in india's tiny balls), WE will bring up the genocide in iiok AND in Palestine...the global powers know this, they don't want their favorite boy isreal getting thrown to the dogs so pressure will mount to make sure that this never makes to the court. this case will be dead even before it begins.
 
