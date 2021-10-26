What's new

No solidarity with Muhammad Shami after abuse by Bhakts

Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

Muhammad Shami is another Sarkari Muslim, who has spend his entire life pleasing Hindu majority, yet the day he didnt perform he has been abused and asked to goto Pakistan. I have no sympathy for him or people like him.

Just a reminder to my Pakistani fellows, Shami's tweet after Imran Khan blasted India in UNSC speech


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1179389918394667009



Please read the comments.




This is what Rizwan said, even when Indians abandoned them, Pakistanis certainly have big heart. But I have no place in my heart for Indian Muslims, they deserve what they are going through.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1452918730044891141
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

