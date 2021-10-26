No solidarity with Muhammad Shami after abuse by Bhakts

Muhammad Shami is another Sarkari Muslim, who has spend his entire life pleasing Hindu majority, yet the day he didnt perform he has been abused and asked to goto Pakistan. I have no sympathy for him or people like him.Just a reminder to my Pakistani fellows, Shami's tweet after Imran Khan blasted India in UNSC speechPlease read the comments.This is what Rizwan said, even when Indians abandoned them, Pakistanis certainly have big heart. But I have no place in my heart for Indian Muslims, they deserve what they are going through.