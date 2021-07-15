'No smoking, no shaving': Taliban restore old rules in newly seized Afghan territory

jamahir said:



That "No smoking" thing is just decoration. The rest of the things : no shaving, women to not go out, women must compulsorily wear the burqa, women should not work etc are the real deal.



Of course NATO is leaving the country in the hands of those they themselves created.



Your heroes, eh



As long as there is a pro Pakistani govt in kabul, we don't care whether afghan women are ordered to remain in burka or allowed to wear bikinis.P.S. lots of fake news going around against Talibans every where. Even execution of afghan soliders video which popped up 2-3 days back turned out to be manipulated one. So better wait for the next few months to assess where Afghan society is heading under talibans