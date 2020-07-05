What's new

"No", says Lavrov on Sino-Russian alliance

striver44

striver44

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2016
4,751
-16
3,403
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
China-Russia alliance can never work, despite US rivalry, observers say
  • Beijing and Moscow are keen to boost cooperation and reduce their reliance on the US dollar, but ‘forging an alliance with Russia is not the best choice for China’, academic Cheng Yijun says
  • ‘We should not forget that China’s rise is also a threat to Russia,’ he says






China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov meet in Guilin on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov meet in Guilin on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China and Russia have presented a united front in denouncing US-led sanctions
against them but observers say there are limits to how close the giant neighbours can get.
“There is no doubt that the two countries are walking closer under the pressure from the US, but there are more differences than common ground between them,” Cheng Yijun, a specialist in China-Russia relations at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said.

“Forging an alliance with Russia is not the best choice for China.”
At a meeting in the south China city of Guilin on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov said they opposed unilateral sanctions and would find a way to counter them.


153

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov meet in Guilin on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov meet in Guilin on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov meet in Guilin on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China and Russia
have presented a united front in
denouncing US-led sanctions
against them but observers say there are limits to how close the giant neighbours can get.
“There is no doubt that the two countries are walking closer under the pressure from the US, but there are more differences than common ground between them,” Cheng Yijun, a specialist in China-Russia relations at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said.
“Forging an alliance with Russia is not the best choice for China.”
At a meeting in the south China city of Guilin on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov said they opposed unilateral sanctions and would find a way to counter them.

Both nations have faced challenges to their European ambitions recently.


During a visit to Brussels to meet foreign ministers from Nato countries,
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
told his German counterpart that firms involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline – designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany – could face sanctions.

Russia and China were Nato’s biggest threats, he said, and called on America’s allies to “counter some of China’s aggressive and coercive actions”.
www.scmp.com

China-Russia alliance can never work, despite US rivalry, observers say

Beijing and Moscow are keen to boost cooperation and reduce their reliance on the US dollar, but ‘forging an alliance with Russia is not the best choice for China’, academic Cheng Yijun says.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1379366397650722817
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
12,062
-17
21,439
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
LOL at Indian and Hong Kong sources. I love it how Western and American stooges are in a bind over China, Russia and other regional nations coming together. Pissing in their pants and hoping against all hope. The world has changed. Deal with it.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
12,062
-17
21,439
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
striver44 said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1379366397650722817

say goodbye to your China "quad"

meanwhile US+Japan+OZ+India Quad is a reality. :lol: :lol:
Click to expand...
You first tell your American daddy to beat the Taliban LOL What happened to we will never negotiate with the Taliban? Your daddy came crawling for Taliban talks.

I can see why piglets are sweating it out. China and Russia are gaining momentum. The West and USA is sweating LOL
 
N

nahtanbob

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 24, 2018
7,778
-37
2,572
Country
United States
Location
United States
Russia and China alliance is like Germany-Japan alliance during World War 2
It makes for good headlines. In reality they would not co-ordinate strategy
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
12,062
-17
21,439
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
nahtanbob said:
Russia and China alliance is like Germany-Japan alliance during World War 2
It makes for good headlines. In reality they would not co-ordinate strategy
Click to expand...
That sounds more like wishful thinking on your part. Why wouldn't Russia and China come together to defeat their common enemies despite disagreements/competition?

Just remember one thing. Your lies won't work anymore.
 
striver44

striver44

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2016
4,751
-16
3,403
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Dalit said:
You first tell your American daddy to beat the Taliban LOL What happened to we will never negotiate with the Taliban? Your daddy came crawling for Taliban talks.

I can see why piglets are sweating it out. China and Russia are gaining momentum. The West and USA is sweating LOL
Click to expand...
where is China quad??

all I'm hearing is the Quad is now semi-officially becoming Quad+ with UK+France already de facto member and SK interested to join the club.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
12,062
-17
21,439
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
striver44 said:
where is China quad??

all I'm hearing is the Quad is now semi-officially becoming Quad+ with UK+France already de facto member and SK interested to join the club.
Click to expand...
Your quad means nothing. It will fall apart like a house of cards.

Your daddy fought for twenty years with all its might including a bigger allied force in Afghanistan. Much bigger and resourceful than the quad. Where is the victory? What arw the results? You couldn't defeat AK-47 armed militias. Don't fool anyone. You think you can defeat China and Russia? LOL
 
striver44

striver44

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2016
4,751
-16
3,403
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Dalit said:
Your quad means nothing. It will fall apart like a house of cards.

Your daddy fought for twenty years with all its might including a bigger allied force in Afghanistan. Much bigger and resourceful than the quad. Where is the victory?
Click to expand...
fighting irregular armies are tough, not even the Soviets manage to defeat the Taliban, a war with China will be easier, because the US military is designed for conventional warfare.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
12,062
-17
21,439
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
striver44 said:
fighting irregular armies are tough, not even the Soviets manage to defeat the Taliban, a war with China will be easier, because the US military is designed for conventional warfare.
Click to expand...
Blah blah. 20 years. Let that sink in. All papa America could do is blame Pakistan. Today it is begging Pakistan to abandon China and Russia LOL Papa America is now finding out that things are not that easy as they had hoped for.

First beat the Taliban. We will discuss China and Russia after that. We are going to keep papa America shackled in Afghanistan. You are not going anywhere even if you want to escape.
 
striver44

striver44

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2016
4,751
-16
3,403
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Dalit said:
Blah blah. 20 years. Let that sink in. All papa America could do is blame Pakistan. Today it is begging Pakistan to abandon China ans Russia LOL Papa America is now finding out that things are not that easy as they had hoped for.
Click to expand...
nobody is begging Pakistan, even Pakistani members like @Itachi admit that the Taliban doesn't need Pakistani help, in fact Pakistan is siding with the US led coalition against the Taliban.

don't claim credit to other people's victory.
 
retaxis

retaxis

FULL MEMBER
Nov 16, 2007
705
0
764
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
China and Russia doesnt want to sign an alliance because it would throw the would into a new cold war. Just about everyone knows that and they have said that many times. Low IQ Indian op posters show their inability to understand simple concepts yet again.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
12,062
-17
21,439
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
striver44 said:
nobody is begging Pakistan, even Pakistani members like @Itachi admit that the Taliban doesn't need Pakistani help, in fact Pakistan is siding with the US led coalition against the Taliban.

don't claim credit to other people's victory.
Click to expand...
LOL You wish Pakistan sided with the US. We slapped the Americans so hard they had to beg Pakistan to start negotiations with the Taliban. Pakistan fully supports Russia and China. We stand for the region. What kind of honor does your daddy have? First claiming they will never negotiate with the Taliban. Only to backtrack and humiliate itself to hold talks with the Taliban.

Everyone including quad members like the Indians are fully milking papa America and still choosing other sides like Russia and Iran LOL India will aqcuire S-400 and daddy America will stand redfaced. Lecturing Turkey about sanctions and allowing India to aqcuire S-400. The world isn't crazy. We know how hypocritical and duplicitous the Americans are.

You are in a bind regarding China because you and your daddy know the score now. China and Russia are going to exploit the fault lines like never before. Stop deluding yourself.
 
N

nahtanbob

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 24, 2018
7,778
-37
2,572
Country
United States
Location
United States
FairAndUnbiased said:
To the contrary, it is like WW2 US-British Empire alliance. Post Trump US - Hindu fascist India are the new Axis.

Germany and Japan were divided by an entire hostile continent and can't support each other well. WW2 US and the British Empire were neighbors back to back.

Post Trump US and India are divided by an entire hostile continent and can't support each other well. China and Russia are neighbors back to back.
Click to expand...
US & British Empire shared ethnic ties, language and cultural ties

Russia and China share nothing. You had shared ideology in the past.

USA and British were separated by vast oceans
retaxis said:
China and Russia doesnt want to sign an alliance because it would throw the would into a new cold war. Just about everyone knows that and they have said that many times. Low IQ Indian op posters show their inability to understand simple concepts yet again.
Click to expand...
If Russia was stupid enough to ally with China and China was stupid enough to accept the offer entire Western Europe would join USA in the QUAD alliance
 
striver44

striver44

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2016
4,751
-16
3,403
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Dalit said:
LOL You wish Pakistan sides with the US. We slapped the Americans so hard they had to beg Pakistan to start negotiations with the Taliban. What kind of honor does your daddy have? First claiming they will never negotiate with the Taliban. Only to backtrack and humiliate itself to hold talks with the Taliban.

Everyone including quad members like Indian are milking papa America and still choosing other sides like Russia and Iran LOL
Click to expand...
umm again, do not claim credit for a victory you don't have a role at, Pakistan is well known siding with the Americans, it's through your territory that the US resupplied their troops and war machine in Afghanistan.
Dalit said:
Everyone including quad members like the Indians are fully milking papa America and still choosing other sides like Russia and Iran LOL India will aqcuire S-400 and daddy America will stand redfaced. Lecturing Turkey about sanctions and allowing India to aqcuire S-400. The world isn't crazy. We know how hypocritical and duplicitous the Americans are.

You are in a bind regarding China because you and your daddy know the score now. China and Russia are going to exploit the fault lines like never before. Stop deluding yourself.
Click to expand...
there's no such thing as China equivalent for Quad.

maybe just lip service, but now that Lavrov himself says no, well.........

even Pakistani highest authority now starting to distance from China.
asia.nikkei.com

Pakistan pivots to center as US and China vie for regional supremacy

Islamabad attempts peace with India, wary of being seen as Beijing's proxy
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

simple Brain
Strongmen rush to remake the world order as Trump faces potential election defeat
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
LittleFish
LittleFish
vi-va
How Modi fell prey to ‘coconut’ strategy on China
Replies
2
Views
545
hualushui
H
Cobra Arbok
  • Locked
What Explains Russia & China’s Differing Stances Towards Kashmir?
Replies
6
Views
774
The Eagle
The Eagle
cocomo
Panic of Boris Johnson in Moscow: Agony of a Rotting Empire
Replies
12
Views
523
terry5
terry5
Raphael
Pakistan, China, Iran and the remaking of regional security
Replies
7
Views
728
Goenitz
Goenitz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom