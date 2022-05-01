No reports of any expected aid package for Pakistan from KSA

30 Apr, 2022​

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman in Jeddah and discussed ways to expand bilateral relationship.The prime minister reached the kingdom on Thursday on a three-day-visit at the invitation of the crown prince.On his arrival at the royal palace, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of their meeting. He was presented guard of honour.The matters relating to expanding trade & business ties, increasing investment, & creating opportunities for Pakistan's manpower came under discussion during the meeting.After holding the key meeting, PM Shehbaz headed to Makkah to perform Umrah.He spent his first day of the tour in Madinah where he and his delegation paid respect at Roza-e-Rasool in Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) twice.