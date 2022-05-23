No removal of subsidies before IMF talks

SoulSpokesman
Miftah Ismail rules out removal of fuel, energy subsidies ahead of policy-level talks with IMF
Says "will bring good news"; claims IMF team refused to come to Pakistan because of Imran Khan's planned march to Islamabad.
www.dawn.com
Miftah Ismail rules out removal of fuel, energy subsidies ahead of policy-level talks with IMF
In a way this is a positive development for the ordinary Pakistani citizens. They cannot sustain a fuel, power price hike now, Would result in immeasurable hardship and chaos. Could result in a revolution as well.
While the forex position is perilous and the twin deficits are alarming for sure, the GOP must negotiate other sources of funding till the economy can sustain such price hikes
Any suggestions from experts here?
