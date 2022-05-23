What's new

No removal of subsidies before IMF talks

SoulSpokesman

www.dawn.com

Miftah Ismail rules out removal of fuel, energy subsidies ahead of policy-level talks with IMF

Says "will bring good news"; claims IMF team refused to come to Pakistan because of Imran Khan's planned march to Islamabad.
www.dawn.com

Miftah Ismail rules out removal of fuel, energy subsidies ahead of policy-level talks with IMF


In a way this is a positive development for the ordinary Pakistani citizens. They cannot sustain a fuel, power price hike now, Would result in immeasurable hardship and chaos. Could result in a revolution as well.

While the forex position is perilous and the twin deficits are alarming for sure, the GOP must negotiate other sources of funding till the economy can sustain such price hikes

Any suggestions from experts here?

Niaz sahib @niaz
Dada @Joe Shearer
Kaptaan sb @Indus Pakistan
Areesh bhai @Areesh
@Jango
@Norwegian
@Chak Bamu
@Vapnope

pikkuboss

pikkuboss

www.dawn.com

Miftah Ismail rules out removal of fuel, energy subsidies ahead of policy-level talks with IMF

Says "will bring good news"; claims IMF team refused to come to Pakistan because of Imran Khan's planned march to Islamabad.
www.dawn.com

Miftah Ismail rules out removal of fuel, energy subsidies ahead of policy-level talks with IMF


In a way this is a positive development for the ordinary Pakistani citizens. They cannot sustain a fuel, power price hike now, Would result in immeasurable hardship and chaos. Could result in a revolution as well.

While the forex position is perilous and the twin deficits are alarming for sure, the GOP must negotiate other sources of funding till the economy can sustain such price hikes

Any suggestions from experts here?

Niaz sahib @niaz
Dada @Joe Shearer
Kaptaan sb @Indus Pakistan
Areesh bhai @Areesh
@Jango
@Norwegian
@Chak Bamu
@Vapnope

Regards
CATCH-22 situation. IMF won't talk until removal of subsidy on fuel either.
 
Jango

Jango

It's tricky.

IMF won't give money, allies won't give money if IMF won't, and so on.

We might see 4 day weeks, curfew after 8 or 9 in markets, and other such measures. The import measures taken right now are cosmetic, they don't have any real impact on the import bill. We might see a complete ban on CBU as well soon. Right now it was removed at the last moment due to pressure by the auto companies.

Let's see what happens.

That is why a government is for 4/5 years, so you can take the tough decisions without worrying about the political ramifications.
 
Wood

Wood

The constant flip flop of the administration on the issue of fuel subsidy must be confusing for IMF. Heck, at this point even Miftah may not be certain about his last public statement on fuel subsidies :disagree:

"I will tell the IMF to give me in writing what they want and that I will speak to my boss in Islamabad," Ismail said. "I will come back after finalising matters with the IMF and bring good news."
pikkuboss

pikkuboss

The constant flip flop of the administration on the issue of fuel subsidy must be confusing for IMF. Heck, at this point even Miftah may not be certain about his last public statement on fuel subsidies :disagree:
India reducing fuel prices has added more fuel to the fire as Imran Khan is using this news as political tool repeatedly since yesterday and also linking this price cut to Russian crude. No escape route visible.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1528073909609943041
 
Wood

Wood

India reducing fuel prices has added more fuel to the fire as Imran Khan is using this news as political tool repeatedly since yesterday and also linking this price cut to Russian crude. No escape route visible.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1528073909609943041
Yes, but the writing is on the wall. No IMF loan means no short term respite. So far, the charm offensive by Bilawal in Washington has not yielded any results. Under the circumstances, dancing to Imran's tune is not something that PDM can afford to do :disagree:
 

