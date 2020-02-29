What's new

No reason for Pakistan and India to continue with hostilities: IAF pilot Abhinandan

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
6,110
8
10,645
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
No reason for Pakistan and India to continue with hostilities: IAF pilot Abhinandan
Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiPublished February 27, 2021Updated about 9 hours ago
Facebook Count
Twitter Share
37
Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan speaks in his video message. — DawnNewsTV/File

Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan speaks in his video message. — DawnNewsTV/File


Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan — who was captured by Pakistan after his MiG 21 Bison aircraft was shot down by a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jet and later returned to India — praised the Pakistan Army's chivalry and said he saw "no reason for us to continue with any kind of hostilities".
In newly-released footage, obtained by Dawn.com, Abhinandan noted that he saw no differences between the landscape and people of Pakistan and India when he was descending in his parachute after his plane had been shot down. The footage appears to be from the same interview, a part of which was aired after his capture two years ago.
"I could not find any difference between the two countries from above. Both are equally beautiful and when I [descended], I did not even know whether I was in Pakistan or my own country, India because both countries looked the same to me. All the people, everything looked the same to me."


Recounting what happened on the day of his capture, Abhinandan said that he had been injured "quite badly and was unable to move". When it seemed to me that I was not in my own country, I tried to run away, he continued.
He revealed that Pakistani citizens whose "passion was quite high" wanted to catch the Indian pilot. However, two soldiers of the Pakistan Army reached his location, took hold of him and "saved me".

"A captain of the Pakistani Army came, he saved me from these people. He took me to his unit where I was given first aid and after that I was taken to the hospital where I was checked and given more aid. Since then, I am here [at the place] I am right now [...] with your hospitality," he continued.

Abhinandan then moved on to Kashmir, saying "neither you nor I know" what is happening in the occupied territory.
The Indian official praised the Pakistan Army, saying he found it to be "a very fine, professional force and very chivalrous".
"I am very impressed by the chivalry which has been displayed by the Pakistani Army," he added.
Abhinandan also expressed the hope that peace could be established between the two neighbours. "I do not know what needs to be done to bring about peace but I only know that there should be peace. And I see no reason for us to continue with any kind of hostilities. I want that peace [should] be established.
"We can live in peace," he emphasised.

Abhinandan was arrested on Feb 27, 2019, after his aircraft was shot down by the PAF upon violating Pakistani airspace.
He was initially captured by locals in Azad Kashmir before being taken into custody by Pakistan Army personnel. Videos of his capture showed army soldiers and officers intervening forcefully to save him from a crowd of angry citizens.
A wide cross-section of the Pakistani citizenry had subsequently called for him to be treated with respect and dignity.
He was later handed over in a gesture of peace to India at the Wagah border on March 1, 2019.

www.dawn.com

No reason for Pakistan and India to continue with hostilities: IAF pilot Abhinandan

In newly released footage, Indian wing commander says he was "impressed" by Pakistan Army's chivalry.
www.dawn.com
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2009
2,390
0
2,967
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
i have respect for this guy. he didnt revert from his statements, kept his honor and dignity...
this is a good statement, i am afraid Indian folks will lynch him
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
58,363
9
47,678
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
maverick1977 said:
i have respect for this guy. he didnt revert from his statements, kept his honor and dignity...
this is a good statement, i am afraid Indian folks will lynch him
Click to expand...
It's a known fact that IAF barely meets operational requirement and will not pick a fight with the PAF.

Pakistan should use her Peaceful Air Force alternatively.
 
Sugarcane

Sugarcane

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 2, 2011
19,025
30
36,717
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Although there are lot of memes and jokes on Tea, but He belongs to 10% category of Indians. He is professional and respectable soldier unlike Bull sh!t rona dhona or pipi rawat etc.
 
Cool_Soldier

Cool_Soldier

FULL MEMBER
Jun 27, 2011
1,580
0
724
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indian gov needs to think like that and should resolve Kashmir issue according to UN resolutions
 
Jinn Baba

Jinn Baba

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 16, 2015
2,862
-1
4,639
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
maverick1977 said:
i have respect for this guy. he didnt revert from his statements, kept his honor and dignity...
this is a good statement, i am afraid Indian folks will lynch him
Click to expand...
Sugarcane said:
Although there are lot of memes and jokes on Tea, but He belongs to 10% category of Indians. He is professional and respectable soldier unlike Bull sh!t rona dhona or pipi rawat etc.
Click to expand...
I agree. Jokes aside, he has been honerable so far. The fact that the Indian government keeps him locked away shows that he is not willing to lie or spew their lies.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

crankthatskunk
From Pulwama to Abhinandan: How India Lost the Narrative War to Pakistan
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
TNT
TNT

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom