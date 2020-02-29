No reason for Pakistan and India to continue with hostilities: IAF pilot Abhinandan

maverick1977 said: i have respect for this guy. he didnt revert from his statements, kept his honor and dignity...

this is a good statement, i am afraid Indian folks will lynch him Click to expand...

Sugarcane said: Although there are lot of memes and jokes on Tea, but He belongs to 10% category of Indians. He is professional and respectable soldier unlike Bull sh!t rona dhona or pipi rawat etc. Click to expand...

I agree. Jokes aside, he has been honerable so far. The fact that the Indian government keeps him locked away shows that he is not willing to lie or spew their lies.