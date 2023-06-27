What's new

No reaction of Duffers on Indian Defence Minister Remarks

Riz

Riz

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
8,814
-6
16,096
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
They knew they have lost the people support , ab agar panga kia india sa to logon na inko pakad pakad kar india ki fouj k hawaly kar daina ha jesi bangalies na kia tha
 
koolio

koolio

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 5, 2006
4,532
0
5,996
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I wouldnt be surprised if India attacks Pakistan very soon, there is no better opportunity for them they know too well junta has lost support from most of the Pakistani public, and uncle Sam will back India all the way, current brass of military is not interested in protecting borders instead they are more focused on demolishing a political party, kidnapping, torture of young kids, families and the list goes on.
 
Samurai_assassin

Samurai_assassin

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 25, 2016
3,621
2
3,722
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
koolio said:
I wouldnt be surprised if India attacks Pakistan very soon, there is no better opportunity for them they know too well junta has lost support from most of the Pakistani public, and uncle Sam will back India all the way, current brass of military is not interested in protecting borders instead they are more focused on demolishing a political party, kidnapping, torture of young kids, families and the list goes on.
Click to expand...
People will take up arms to defend themselves unlike the Generals.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
21,190
-33
38,938
Country
Pakistan
Location
Turkey
Good chance for India go all out against Pakistan.

Oh pajeet @-=virus=- Bol na saale. Pura din teri bakwaas sun sun kar kaan pak jaate he. Ab bolne ka mowka aaya to saala chup gaya.
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
3,745
-1
4,460
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
Dalit said:
Good chance for India go all out against Pakistan.

Oh pajeet @-=virus=- Bol na saale. Pura din teri bakwaas sun sun kar kaan pak jaate he. Ab bolne ka mowka aaya to saala chup gaya.
Click to expand...
These bloody indian need their asses wiped. We are neutral when comes to Afghanistan and meti pleet in pakistan but when comes to India. Nah metra nah
 
koolio

koolio

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 5, 2006
4,532
0
5,996
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Samurai_assassin said:
People will take up arms to defend themselves unlike the Generals.
Click to expand...

They can't protect themselves from the barbarian police force who break the doors open illegally kidnapping families and then demanding ransom, maybe KPK, gilgit baltistan and Azad kashmir will show resistance, when the time comes.
 
N

nahtanbob

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 24, 2018
12,047
-57
4,236
Country
United States
Location
United States
koolio said:
I wouldnt be surprised if India attacks Pakistan very soon, there is no better opportunity for them they know too well junta has lost support from most of the Pakistani public, and uncle Sam will back India all the way, current brass of military is not interested in protecting borders instead they are more focused on demolishing a political party, kidnapping, torture of young kids, families and the list goes on.
Click to expand...

If they were smart they would not attack. Why settle just for Azad Kashmir :D you might let the current ruling class of Pakistan run the whole country down even further
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
21,190
-33
38,938
Country
Pakistan
Location
Turkey
nahtanbob said:
If they were smart they would not attack. Why settle just for Azad Kashmir :D you might let the current ruling class of Pakistan run the whole country down even further
Click to expand...

What will happen to Sindh and Balochistan? No interest anymore?
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2009
4,065
-6
5,546
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
koolio said:
I wouldnt be surprised if India attacks Pakistan very soon, there is no better opportunity for them they know too well junta has lost support from most of the Pakistani public, and uncle Sam will back India all the way, current brass of military is not interested in protecting borders instead they are more focused on demolishing a political party, kidnapping, torture of young kids, families and the list goes on.
Click to expand...
i hop they wont, this na pak fauj will get prominence and people have to rally behind them..
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

