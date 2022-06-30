'No promise fulfilled': ANP mulling over to quit unity govt

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 10,967
- 16
- Country
-
- Location
-
Another coalition partner of the unity government in the Center led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Awami National Party (ANP), is considering splitting from the coalition government, SIAL NEWS reported.
The decision was made at a PNA meeting chaired by Aimal Wali Khan where party leaders suggested resigning from the federal government after none of the promises made to them before the no-confidence vote were fulfilled.
“Aimal Wali Khan has called a central leadership meeting after Eid to make a final decision on the matter,” they said, adding that party leaders have given the PNA chairman authority to decide on the matter.
The ANP sources said that neither the promises made to them are being fulfilled nor is the government giving them confidence in decisions made by them.
In June 27thThe Awami National Party (ANP), which is part of the ruling coalition, has warned the government of making “bitter” decisions if it does not fulfill its responsibilities.
In a statement, PNA Central Senior Vice President Ameer Haider Khan Hoti warned that if the government does not live up to its responsibilities, the party will have to make “bitter” decisions.
“We join the ruling coalition to save the lives of the citizens of the selected regime,” he said, adding that the incumbent government must now take responsibility.
Read more: Aslam Bhootani highlights positive steps by PTI government
Ameer Haider Khan Hoti further said that the government must take immediate steps to stabilize the economy and provide relief to the people. “We will not support a government that cannot serve the people. The ANP does not need a ministry or position to serve the people,” he added.
The ANP leader added that if the government is serious about solving the problems of the people, then the sacrifice must come from parliament. “The government should stop taking perks and privileges amid economic conditions if it is serious about getting the country out of the crisis,” he added.
The decision was made at a PNA meeting chaired by Aimal Wali Khan where party leaders suggested resigning from the federal government after none of the promises made to them before the no-confidence vote were fulfilled.
“Aimal Wali Khan has called a central leadership meeting after Eid to make a final decision on the matter,” they said, adding that party leaders have given the PNA chairman authority to decide on the matter.
The ANP sources said that neither the promises made to them are being fulfilled nor is the government giving them confidence in decisions made by them.
In June 27thThe Awami National Party (ANP), which is part of the ruling coalition, has warned the government of making “bitter” decisions if it does not fulfill its responsibilities.
In a statement, PNA Central Senior Vice President Ameer Haider Khan Hoti warned that if the government does not live up to its responsibilities, the party will have to make “bitter” decisions.
“We join the ruling coalition to save the lives of the citizens of the selected regime,” he said, adding that the incumbent government must now take responsibility.
Read more: Aslam Bhootani highlights positive steps by PTI government
Ameer Haider Khan Hoti further said that the government must take immediate steps to stabilize the economy and provide relief to the people. “We will not support a government that cannot serve the people. The ANP does not need a ministry or position to serve the people,” he added.
The ANP leader added that if the government is serious about solving the problems of the people, then the sacrifice must come from parliament. “The government should stop taking perks and privileges amid economic conditions if it is serious about getting the country out of the crisis,” he added.
'No promise fulfilled': ANP mulling over to quit unity govt
ISLAMABAD: Another coalition partner of the unity government in the Center led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Awami National Party (ANP), is
www.sialnews.com