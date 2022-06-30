What's new

No promise fulfilled’: ANP mulling over to quit unity govt

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,967
16
24,488
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Another coalition partner of the unity government in the Center led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Awami National Party (ANP), is considering splitting from the coalition government, SIAL NEWS reported.

The decision was made at a PNA meeting chaired by Aimal Wali Khan where party leaders suggested resigning from the federal government after none of the promises made to them before the no-confidence vote were fulfilled.

“Aimal Wali Khan has called a central leadership meeting after Eid to make a final decision on the matter,” they said, adding that party leaders have given the PNA chairman authority to decide on the matter.

The ANP sources said that neither the promises made to them are being fulfilled nor is the government giving them confidence in decisions made by them.

In June 27thThe Awami National Party (ANP), which is part of the ruling coalition, has warned the government of making “bitter” decisions if it does not fulfill its responsibilities.

In a statement, PNA Central Senior Vice President Ameer Haider Khan Hoti warned that if the government does not live up to its responsibilities, the party will have to make “bitter” decisions.

“We join the ruling coalition to save the lives of the citizens of the selected regime,” he said, adding that the incumbent government must now take responsibility.

Read more: Aslam Bhootani highlights positive steps by PTI government

Ameer Haider Khan Hoti further said that the government must take immediate steps to stabilize the economy and provide relief to the people. “We will not support a government that cannot serve the people. The ANP does not need a ministry or position to serve the people,” he added.

The ANP leader added that if the government is serious about solving the problems of the people, then the sacrifice must come from parliament. “The government should stop taking perks and privileges amid economic conditions if it is serious about getting the country out of the crisis,” he added.

'No promise fulfilled': ANP mulling over to quit unity govt

ISLAMABAD: Another coalition partner of the unity government in the Center led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Awami National Party (ANP), is
www.sialnews.com www.sialnews.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
ANP quits PDM, says alliance 'hijacked' by some parties
Replies
7
Views
819
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
OPPOSITION ANNOUNCES NO-TRUST MOTION AGAINST KP GOVT
Replies
10
Views
474
RealNapster
RealNapster
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PPP CEC MULLS CONTACTING OPPOSITION PARTIES FOR ANTI-GOVT MOVEMENT
Replies
7
Views
512
Menace2Society
Menace2Society
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt to complete its constitutional term, PM and allies decide
Replies
4
Views
239
imadul
imadul
Dalit
Allies ‘not pleased’ as new cabinet sworn in
Replies
12
Views
482
khansaheeb
khansaheeb

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom