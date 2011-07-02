What's new

No preparation for Karachi local government/Mayor elections

Karachi Mayor term has come to an end and PPP backed administrators have been appointed in his place. There has been no preparation of local election even though the elections should be held under three months.

Both central and provincial govt dont seem serious in continuing local governments.

Wasim Akhtar’s term as Karachi mayor comes to an end | SAMAA

Wasim Akhtar’s four-year term as mayor of Karachi has come to an end. Akhtar, a member of MQM-Pakistan, took oath as mayor on August 30, 2016 at Karachi Central Jail where he was incarcerated for facilitating hate speech, involvement in the May 12 riots and abetting the treatment of terrorists...
On August 10, Akhtar, who is also a central leader of the MQM-P, had told reporters that his tenure was about to end on August 28 and he was not foreseeing the next local government elections to be held anytime soon.

Four days later, while hinting at the local government elections, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had made a formal announcement that his party’s government in Sindh would control the administrative affairs of Karachi following the completion of term of the elected local governments.

Last time, the PPP, which has been ruling Sindh for the past over 12 years, took five years to hold the LG elections across the province — that too on the orders of the Supreme Court — in 2015 after the dissolution of the then district government system in 2010.

At farewell presser, an emotional Karachi mayor lashes out at Sindh govt for hindering city's development

"I have spent the last four years stressed because of the Sindh government and the chief minister."
