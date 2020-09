Let's do some calculations.



Let's assume it was a Boeing 767 with fully fuel capacity of 10000 Gallons of Kerosene which is equivalent to 1.7^12 joules of energy.



Now steel needs 11X10^9 joules per ton to melt.



So there is enough energy in the fuel to burn 2000 tons of steel approx.



So how come 500000 tons of steel in the world trade center melted and came crashing down?



How come a steel RC structure came crashing down at uniform speed even though most of the fuel had been burnt in the initial crash/explosion ? Defies commonsense and basic Physics.