No Pilots For Rafale Jets – Why Is The Indian Air Force Facing An Acute Shortage Of Trained Pilots?

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said: As India is in the process of overhauling its airforce with the latest Rafale jets and additional MiG-29 and SU-30 MKIs, an RTI (Request To Information) filed by India Today reveals that in that last 10 years, 798 Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots have resigned and 289 of these pilots were given No-objection Certificates (NOC) to fly private airlines.

New Delhi has been upgrading the military equipment and even purchasing modern combat aircraft to strengthen the IAF. The newly acquired Rafale jets are ready to be inducted in a high profile ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French defense minister Florence Parly at the air force station in Ambala where the first five aircraft have been stationed.



However, in 2016 and 2017, IAF saw the worst years when 100 and 114 pilots respectively quit the IAF. In 2015, only 37 pilots had quit before superannuation. With an average of 80 pilots quitting the IAF every year, it could be facing an acute shortage of pilots.



On February 1, 2018, the government



As of 2018, official strength of IAF pilots were 3855 against sanctioned strength of 4231, there was a shortage of 376 pilots.798 IAF pilots resigned in the last 10 years. An average of 80 pilots per year were leaving IAF.Estimated yearly induction of new fully trained pilots could be around 40 to 60 maximum.Assuming that the shortage of pilots (376) was created in last ten years, rate of increase in shortage per year was 37.6 pilots.If these numbers are correct. Then it can be easily inferred that IAF pilots strength is slowly diminishing, hence the fighting capability of IAF is reducing by 0.98% annually. After 20 years IAF pilots' strength will reduce to around 3000.At present IAF aircraft strength is around 2082, therefore current pilot to aircraft ratio 1,85, however, after 20 years the ratio will reduce to 1.5.Please note that the total strength include fighter pilots and non-fighter pilots. Therefore current fighter pilot to fighter aircraft ratio will be quite different.