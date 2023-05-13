No phones needed, after Facial recognition entry, now Palm-scanning technology used in Beijing subway station

beijingwalker
No phones needed, after Facial recognition entry, now Palm-scanning technology is used in Beijing subway station
Chinese are playing with fire and people under such tight surveillance and monitoring are going to end up enslaved.Say what you will but I find this state surveillance via the use of facial recognition technology and A.I rather bone chilling.
It's like we are witnessing the dawn of a Cyberpunk-esque dystopian world ruled by corrupt politicians and multi-billionaires with a non-existent middle-class and 98% of the population limited to cheap manual labor.
A.I taking over jobs, massive layoffs, world on the brink of another cold war, China making waves to create a new NWO, global economy at a sharp downward trajectory, smaller countries on the brink of begin thrusted in proxy wars... who thought the post-corona world would be so "exciting!"
Sorry about the rambling. I'm just an old man getting anxious about things!
No phones needed, after Facial recognition entry, now Palm-scanning technology is used in Beijing subway station
And you guys will be forever stuck in the 20th centuryCreepy - nothing to be proud of - the ultimate police state i guess ....
You're working for the government,no surprise there.And you guys will be forever stuck in the 20th century
Mankind is going this way, either people like it or not.this is stupididty of mankind man . anything remains in privacy ?
i will better sit in mountains on river bank in small house . then living robot lifeMankind is going this way, either people like it or not.
I guess so, this is why hundreds of millions go to Tibet and Xinjiang, but they all go there to have a short vacation but not long term residence.i will better sit in mountains on river bank in small house . then living robot life
here in pakistan