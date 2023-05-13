No phones needed, after Facial recognition entry, now Palm-scanning technology used in Beijing subway station

Say what you will but I find this state surveillance via the use of facial recognition technology and A.I rather bone chilling.



It's like we are witnessing the dawn of a Cyberpunk-esque dystopian world ruled by corrupt politicians and multi-billionaires with a non-existent middle-class and 98% of the population limited to cheap manual labor.



A.I taking over jobs, massive layoffs, world on the brink of another cold war, China making waves to create a new NWO, global economy at a sharp downward trajectory, smaller countries on the brink of begin thrusted in proxy wars... who thought the post-corona world would be so "exciting!"



Sorry about the rambling. I'm just an old man getting anxious about things!