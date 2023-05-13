What's new

No phones needed, after Facial recognition entry, now Palm-scanning technology used in Beijing subway station

Say what you will but I find this state surveillance via the use of facial recognition technology and A.I rather bone chilling.

It's like we are witnessing the dawn of a Cyberpunk-esque dystopian world ruled by corrupt politicians and multi-billionaires with a non-existent middle-class and 98% of the population limited to cheap manual labor.

A.I taking over jobs, massive layoffs, world on the brink of another cold war, China making waves to create a new NWO, global economy at a sharp downward trajectory, smaller countries on the brink of begin thrusted in proxy wars... who thought the post-corona world would be so "exciting!"

Sorry about the rambling. I'm just an old man getting anxious about things!
 
Chinese are playing with fire and people under such tight surveillance and monitoring are going to end up enslaved.
 
China's robot industry only taking away jobs people don't like: expert
China's robot industry only taking away jobs people don't like: expert - Global Times

i will better sit in mountains on river bank in small house . then living robot life

here in pakistan
348449708_529209889235640_6713783416061191530_n.jpg

348551552_616448640412460_5155996139454970242_n.jpg
 

