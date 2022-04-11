'No peace without...': Shehbaz Sharif links normal ties to India with Kashmir already kutta selling his mum

I hate PDM, like any thinking Pakistani / morally alive human being.But IOK was sold off long ago by Bajwa. The top brass opined that peace with India was in the long-term best interest of Pakistan.I think peace is always great, but not when a rabid Hindutva terroristic government is funding proxies to kill your people on your Western flank. Not when IOK is oppressed the way it is.The result has been, as expected (don't these generals read history or learn about the realist school of thought?), that the deterrence deficit with India has grown to an untenable degree. RAW-backed proxies kill our people, and there is no tit-for-tat response by the ISI.This is, by all definitions, surrender. That's why I disliked Bajwa LONG before this latest political circus.