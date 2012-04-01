No other country has done so much corruption in dealing with Corona: Iftekharuzzaman

07 Sep, 2020Iftekharuzzaman is the Executive Director of TIB, Bangladesh Chapter of Transparency International (TI). His recent interview with Prothom Alo highlighted the prevalence of corruption in Bangladesh, the nature of corruption, the role of the government and the state in curbing corruption, the capacity and goodwill of the ACC and political corruption. Interviewed by AKM Zakaria.The two brothers arrested in Faridpur have become the owners of about two and a half thousand bighas of land in seven years. Their bank transactions have been more than 3 thousand crore. All this has happened within the legal framework, land has been registered, transactions are going on in the bank. How did it go on day after day?Iftekharuzzaman: There are two types of corruption. A direct corruption, such as taking bribes. Another conspiracy is corruption, in which all parties benefit. The corruption in Faridpur that you are talking about is the corruption of conspiracy. The two brothers have illegally owned property, occupied land, and written in their own names. This work has been matched. Local administrations, local political leaders, influential people, registration authorities, law enforcement agencies — everyone has benefited from this process. It is normal that these misdeeds will be kept out of sight or will be kept. This incident of two brothers is not an isolated incident. Corruption that occurs in the collective and in harmony is its manifestation.You said that such corruption is not an isolated incident, but the incidents of being caught are very isolated. Suddenly some events unfold. Earlier we saw casino-kand. Casinos were operating in different parts of the city at the behest of the police and the administration.Iftekharuzzaman: The incidents of being caught are isolated. Because, they are involved in these misdeeds with the help of influential people. Some people know but can't express fear. Our current system is as active against corruption as it is about preventing the publication of news of corruption. And they are not following the measures taken by the ACC against corruption. They go through various calculations.But the purchase of the Livestock Department from Balishkand in Rooppur, the purchase of the hospital by MP Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir with the loan money of others, the escape of PK Haldar with Tk 3,500 crore have been published in the media.Iftekharuzzaman: The news of corruption that is being published is just the tip of the iceberg. In fact, an atmosphere of fear has been created. Tell the media or tell the individual, the sword is hanging over everyone's head like the Digital Security Act. The range of media freedom has been narrowed by various tactics. In such a situation, it is difficult for the media to play a proper role against corruption. And how much action is being taken based on the news that is being published is also a big question. The ACC is investigating the fraud of Basic Bank to the tune of Tk 4,500 crore. The name of the then chairman of the bank Abdul Hai Bachchu as the main accused is being discussed in all quarters, but his name is not in the case filed by the ACC. What is the explanation of this behavior of the ACC?Iftekharuzzaman: The Basic Bank incident is like a mysterious maze to many. The allegations against Abdul Hai and him were discussed in Parliament. His irregularities have also been heard from the ministers. But he is out of reach. To me, of course, the matter is clear. So much money has been laundered in basic bank corruption that it is not difficult to control investigations and investigations with money at different levels. There are allegations of corruption against many of the ACC investigating officers. The ACC leadership lacks courage. They have set a boundary for themselves and they do not want to go any further. They are afraid that the name of an influential person will come out while investigating.TIB has reported on corruption in the health sector at various times. The kind of corruption that has been reported about Regent, JKG or Mask-PPE in the case of Corona has shocked the people. What is your comment?Iftekharuzzaman: The health sector is now under pressure due to the Corona crisis. So we are getting to know the news of various corruptions and irregularities in this sector. Faced with similar tests, the situation in other sectors would have been more or less the same. However, no other country has witnessed such widespread and deep corruption in tackling the Corona crisis as Bangladesh. There is no precedent for any country to cancel flights or send back passengers for citizens of one country due to Covid Test fraud.According to the TI index, Bangladesh has consistently emerged as one of the most corrupt countries in the world. Is there any special feature of corruption in Bangladesh?Iftekharuzzaman: There is no country in the world where there is no corruption. The special feature of Bangladesh is that both the depth and the extent of corruption are strong here. Corruption has become an essential part of life here. According to TIB's latest national food survey, 69 per cent of those who are forced to pay bribes regularly in the service sector think they will not get a fair government service without bribes, which is really rare in the global context. At the same time, the ACC is not playing an effective role as an anti-corruption organization. I have already mentioned the internal corruption and self-imposed limitations of the organization.Another feature is the contrast. From the top government and political positions, there is talk of a tough stance with zero tolerance against corruption. But it is not implemented.You have been working in Bangladesh for many years. If corruption is not the lot, then what role did you play?Iftekharuzzaman: It is not the responsibility or jurisdiction of TIB to reduce corruption. This is the responsibility of the government, law enforcement agencies and the judiciary, and especially the ACC. It is the responsibility and jurisdiction of the TIB to create the demand for them to play their assigned role properly and effectively. We are playing this role actively and successfully. Our multifaceted research, campaigning and advocacy activities have increased the demand for anti-corruption among the people, anti-corruption declarations in political party manifestos and many important legal and policy reforms. The ACC that was talked about was born out of the demand and technical support of TIB. This list is much longer. However, it must be admitted that the main problem is the lack of these applications.Where do you think the ACC's strength, capability or goodwill is now to curb corruption?Iftekharuzzaman: We have conducted two specific studies in 2018 and 2019 to show the ACC that they have the potential to effectively control corruption in Bangladesh, both legally and institutionally, although in some cases some more reforms are needed. It goes without saying that there is no precedent that the ACC has been able to rise above the identity and position of the person. The ACC probably considers itself a government institution and they do not dare to do anything that the government or anyone in power may be dissatisfied with. Apart from that, the incompetence, misconduct and corruption of some of the ACC officials and employees are not unknown to anyone.The role of the private sector in the country's economy and overall activities is increasing. Why aren't you working on corruption in the private sector?Iftekharuzzaman: Our work in the private sector is relatively less, but it is not that we are not doing anything at all. Various private sectors like education, health, readymade garments, employment at home and abroad are already on our agenda, more are coming. However, the private sector is the two faces of the three-pronged conspiracy of corruption in the public sector, especially in Raghabboyal. One. Two more as government procurement contractors. As a well-known businessman occupying the state structure. 82% of the members of parliament are businessmen. Therefore, anti-corruption work should be considered as work on business corruption. It is noteworthy that the private sector has not lagged behind in its angry response to TIB.The World Bank, IMF or many such institutions work in Bangladesh as development partners. Do you have any allegations of corruption or any role of these organizations in the projects run by these organizations?Iftekharuzzaman: Strong anti-corruption declarations of development partners can be seen. But as strong as this propaganda is on paper, it is not reflected in practice; Rather in many cases corruption is taking place due to their direct or indirect collusion, negligence or lack of supervision and they are playing the role of silent spectators. According to a recent study, there has been multifaceted corruption in at least one large project being implemented with the help of the World Bank to address the Corona crisis. Purchases and work orders have been issued there at unrealistic prices and without fair competition. There is no information that the World Bank has played any role in preventing it. However, in the case of the Padma Bridge, it has been controversially withdrawn from the country's largest project only on the charge of 'conspiracy of corruption'. There is no end to the self-contradictory behavior of many of the institutions like the World Bank.MP Kazi Shahid Islam has been arrested in Kuwait on charges of human trafficking from Bangladesh. How much role do political irregularities play in the spread of corruption? There are also allegations of massive irregularities, especially with the recent elections.Iftekharuzzaman: Political malpractice is one of the means of institutionalizing corruption and its basic catalyst is electoral irregularities. It is really rare that the state apparatus in electoral irregularities, especially the abuse of power of our Election Commission, has even given the Commission the opportunity to abuse itself on its own initiative.If I ask you to hope that corruption will decrease in Bangladesh, how optimistic are you?Iftekharuzzaman: I am optimistic despite many shortcomings and adversities. If not optimistic, such work cannot be done in Bangladesh. One of the reasons I am optimistic is the younger generation. Those are going to emerge as the driving force of the anti-corruption social movement. And Bangabandhu has called for this anti-corruption social movement at different times and in different ways. However, especially in his speech on Independence Day in 1975, he called for building a fortress of freedom from house to house in 1971, just as he called for building a fortress against corruption in every house. Today I would like to pay my respects to Mujib by being optimistic in the anti-corruption social movement. If the government also wants to show true and full respect to Mujib in the year, then now is the time to include anti-corruption suffixes in the mainstream of running the state.