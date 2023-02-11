What's new

No one wants to lend them Money - Says PM Modi

Solidify

First of after I got Banned for such mini-reason by the Moderators & I want to point out I am a Strong Patriot supporter of Pakistan Country & in return I get treated like this? Now not to make this into major scandal I want to highlight similarities between PDF staff & Pakistan Hakoomat administration is the sole reason why our wonderful nation is where it is. Secondly, before thinking about their actions they should instead look at the history of Patriotic PDF Users (who such as myself) post regular topic thread instead of time passers who ONLY replies?

Now PM Modi taking a critical role against PM Shabaz for his actions on economy.

Now PM Modi taking a critical role against PM Shabaz for his actions on economy.
 
If the Jibe is on PM Shahbaz Sharif, we all are with this jibe, (this is on the handlers as well)

But if this is on Pakistan, than this mean he has smaller brain faculties, a case of small man in big office. :woot:
 
I don't think too much has to be read into this, both our countries use one another for rhetoric. Some times one is up and sometimes one is down, and if one checks the video closely.. he seems to be talking more about loan structuring rather than the country itself, or any person in particular.
 
Solidify said:
First of after I got Banned for such mini-reason by the Moderators & I want to point out I am a Strong Patriot supporter of Pakistan Country & in return I get treated like this? Now not to make this into major scandal I want to highlight similarities between PDF staff & Pakistan Hakoomat administration is the sole reason why our wonderful nation is where it is. Secondly, before thinking about their actions they should instead look at the history of Patriotic PDF Users (who such as myself) post regular topic thread instead of time passers who ONLY replies?

Now PM Modi taking a critical role against PM Shabaz for his actions on economy.

Now PM Modi taking a critical role against PM Shabaz for his actions on economy.
Modi is knee deep in Adani fiasco.
and as always, ready solution to Modi's problems is to divert attention to Pakistan.
 
Olympus81 said:
PDMers will say, its a case of lenders not having enough money to lend.
Duffers at the Estab. need to see the Indian media how they are helping India by imposing these PDM crooks in the govt. and destroying Pakistan economy. All the Indian media was jubilant when IK was ousted...

Point to the fact that India is a behind the scene player in regime change with close liason with Hussain Haqqani, Nawaz Sharif, Mariyam and Bilawal, Zardari. Used US shoulder as they have the clout on the Pak military, India didn't have any.

Moeed Pirzada talked about this in one Vlog.
 
N.Siddiqui said:
Duffers at the Estab. need to see the Indian media how they are helping India by imposing these PDM crooks in the govt. and destroying Pakistan economy. All the Indian media was jubilant when IK was ousted...

Point to the fact that India is a behind the scene player in regime change with close liason with Hussain Haqqani, Nawaz Sharif, Mariyam and Bilawal, Zardari. Used US shoulder as they have the clout on the Pak military, India didn't have any.

Moeed Pirzada talked about this in one Vlog.
Humei to apno ne loota.. ghairo me kaha dum tha
 
Olympus81 said:
Humei to apno ne loota.. ghairo me kaha dum tha
No sazish succeeds without the local conspirators, ISPR still trying to figure it was not sazish but kharish or interferene.

INS_Vikrant said:
World knows Pakistan is seeking new loans only to pay back the previous ones
Iski topi uske sar
India is also doing this...much of its FE are loans and guarantees.

scroll.in

India is borrowing more and more to pay its existing loans, and that could wreck development dreams

The government has set up a cell to manage India's public debt and expects better results than those achieved by the Reserve Bank and the Finance Ministry.
scroll.in scroll.in

Bad debts are the most difficult to write off and pay.
www.bloomberg.com

India Has a New Plan to Tackle $140 Billion in Bad Loans

India has rolled out a fresh plan to tackle an old problem: the mountain of bad loans held by its banks. With the pandemic forecast to push soured assets to a two-decade high, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is struggling to find cash to support the state-run lenders that hold most of it, and to...
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 
Burnol_Wala said:
If the lenders don't have enough confidence that their money will be returned on time of course they will refuse, no one wants to sponsor pak general's DHA bungalows
Obviously for example if one is buying a Merc latest model, than the retail Shop owner doesn't see the client has available income for purchase? Why should the retail shop owner sell him the car.

Look losing rupee value from before Imran Khan toppled was rs160 per US $
Now I lost millions of rupees after F****** regime change devalue the rupee 275 per $.

Who is going to pay my lost currency rate, ?
 
N.Siddiqui said:
Duffers at the Estab. need to see the Indian media how they are helping India by imposing these PDM crooks in the govt. and destroying Pakistan economy. All the Indian media was jubilant when IK was ousted...

Point to the fact that India is a behind the scene player in regime change with close liason with Hussain Haqqani, Nawaz Sharif, Mariyam and Bilawal, Zardari. Used US shoulder as they have the clout on the Pak military, India didn't have any.

Moeed Pirzada talked about this in one Vlog.
Dude, it was Imran Khan who refused to go to the IMF not PDM. If he had taken started engaging with the IMF 1 or 2 years ago, you won't be in this mess.

Solidify said:
Obviously for example if one is buying a Merc latest model, than the retail Shop owner doesn't see the client has available income for purchase? Why should the retail shop owner sell him the car.

Look I live in DHA bangalow myself & trust me losing rupee value from before Imran Khan toppled was rs160 per US $
Now I lost millions of rupees after F****** regime change devalue the rupee 275 per $.

Who is going to pay my lost currency rate, ????????????????????????? wtf?
Imran Khan is responsiible not the current regime- read ths post above.
 

