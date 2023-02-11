No one wants to lend them Money - Says PM Modi

First of after I got Banned for such mini-reason by the Moderators & I want to point out I am a Strong Patriot supporter of Pakistan Country & in return I get treated like this? Now not to make this into major scandal I want to highlight similarities between PDF staff & Pakistan Hakoomat administration is the sole reason why our wonderful nation is where it is. Secondly, before thinking about their actions they should instead look at the history of Patriotic PDF Users (who such as myself) post regular topic thread instead of time passers who ONLY replies?Now PM Modi taking a critical role against PM Shabaz for his actions on economy.