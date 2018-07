SirHatesALot said: ↑ No body gets votes for barking against pakistan Click to expand...

Pakistan ploy works for Modi as BJP wins Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh

Indian Prime Minister and head of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Narendra Modi gestures at the start of a speech at the party headquarters in New Delhi.─AFP



DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fortunes rose with the billowing smoke of the burnt train coach in Godhra in February 2002, a tragedy he blamed on Pakistan and won the ensuing state elections.



On Monday, his Bharatiya Janata Party won a fifth straight term in Gujarat, a victory that was at least partly spurred by the last-minute targeting of Pakistan, Mr Modi’s fail-proof mascot. Amid reports that Rahul Gandhi’s charm offensive was wooing large crowds, Mr Modi responded by accusing former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former army chief Deepak Kapoor together with a clutch of former high commissioners to Pakistan of plotting with Pakistan to defeat the BJP in Gujarat.



The opportunity came when foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri arrived in Delhi to attend the wedding of a scion of the royal family of Rampur and Loharu, with whom he has family ties.



The Aspen Institute used the opportunity to invite Mr Kasuri for an interaction, which was followed by a dinner with his Cambridge classmate Mani Shanker Aiyar. Dr Singh and former army chief Deepak Kapoor were among the invitees together with Pakistan’s High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood, a standard combination of guests at Indo-Pak circuits. Mr Modi pounced on the dinner, telling an election rally that was a meeting of conspirators against his party in Gujarat.



The BJP also displaced the Congress party in the Himalayan foothills of Himachal Pradesh, where it again played the nationalist card.



In Gujarat, the BJP got 99 seats against 80 for the Congress in a house of 182. The BJP shed 16 seats, while the Congress gained 19 from the 2012 count when Mr Modi was chief minister.



In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP won 44 seats against 21 of Congress in a house of 68 seats.



BJP’s eroded majority was played down by Mr Modi’s cabinet colleagues. “Jo jeet wohi Sikandar,” said a couple of ministers, meaning winning is what matters.



Hardik Patel, the young activist deemed to be the Congress’s trump card in the Gujarat election, alleged the tampering of EVMs or Electronic Voting Machines as the BJP headed towards its fifth straight term in Mr Modi’s home state.



The 23-year-old Patidar peasant campaign leader said the Congress and all opposition parties should unite against the machines, which, he said, were responsible for false results in at least a dozen seats.



“EVMs decide our country’s future...If ATMs can be hacked, why can’t EVMs?” Hardik Patel said, stressing that India should go back to ballot papers for voting, the way it is done in many other countries.



For whatever their worth, allegedly faulty EVMs would seem to be a less trusted ally any day for Mr Modi than a mere mention of Pakistan.

Modi calls Kejriwal, AAP anti-national Pakistani agents

BJP's prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi today for the first time spoke about the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal at a rally and claimed that the party and its leaders were anti-national in their approach.



The attack on AAP came a day after Kejriwal announced that he would contest against Modi from the Varanasi constituency.



Modi claimed that there were 'three AKs' that were widely praised in Pakistan: one of them is the AK-47 assault rifle and the second is defence minister AK Antony for claiming intruders into Kashmir only wore Pakistan Army uniforms despite the fact that they were from the army.



"The third is AK-49. This man has just given birth to a party. On the party's official website, the map has given off Kashmir to Pakistan," he said.



Modi for the first time took on Kejriwal. AFP



"This man has an associate who says a referendum should be held in Kashmir and Pakistan is dancing about it, he said, and accused the party of working in the interests of Pakistan"



They are Pakistani and anti-national agents, he said.



"We don't need to identify them but we need to acknowledge them," he said.



In his second major rally in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, Modi blamed the Congress-led UPA government of failing to take care of either army personnel or farmers in the country.



"What is the present Congress-led UPA government doing? Our jawans heads are getting chopped off," Modi said, adding that the party had even failed to take care of the nation's farmers.



He said the slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan' had been modified to 'Mar Jawan, Mar Kisaan' by the present UPA government which didn't care about either of them.



He claimed the Congress was refusing to take him on the agenda of development and it constantly hid behind the excuse of secularism.



"I talk of price rise, they say tak about secularism," he said, adding that no matter what issue he tried to talk about, the opposition only insisted on speaking about secularism.





"The government that has no answers for the questions of the people has no right to hide behind the fake cloak of secularism," he said.



He also criticised dynastic politics and blamed it for the current condition of the country.





"We have to make Kashmir and India free of this dynastic politics," he said.



He spoke of migration from Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Kashmiri Pandits being forced out from the valley and said that the government had no right to stay in power if it failed to prevent it.



"In our country Bangladeshis are able to settle and even vote but these refugees from Pakistan are not able to even be acknowledged as citizens after they move here," Modi said. He said that it was a pressing need to ensure they were provided citizenship.



The BJP's prime ministerial candidate also criticised Rahul Gandhi without naming him and said that his claim that 'Congress was an idea' was a flawed one.



"We will ensure that Kashmir gets it rights and progresses," he said.



He blamed the Congress for failing to give backward classes their rights and said he would ensure it was corrected.



"Have faith in me if you don't want to live in the same conditions that your parents have lived in," he said. " You have survived and tolerated Congress or Congress-linked governments for 60 years but just give me a chance for 60 months, he said.



"The country needs a chowkidaar. Give me the job for just 60 months," he said.



Modi claimed that he had only philosophy and that was of progress.



"Every problem's solution is in one herb and that herb is development," he said.





