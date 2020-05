On the outskirts of Lahore, Babar holds a photo of his family including his mother, Bilqis, held in a Saudi prison since 2017 (MEE/Suddaf Chaudry)



in Lahore, Pakistan By Suddaf Chaudry in Lahore, Pakistan

Published date: 17 February 2020 10:31 UTC | Last update: 2 months 2 weeks ago

revealed that she had drugs in her bag and that her son, Salim, was being held by Pomi's associates back in Pakistan.

Zohra Naveen had dreamed of visiting Mecca for years. When she was offered a free trip, she jumped at the chance (MEE/Suddaf Chaudry)

Naveen is among 3,240 Pakistani prisoners

but instead ended up in prison, often as a result of serving as unwitting drug mules.

One year later

Billions at stake

leaving the burden on detainees and their family members.

Swallowing stones

Why was my mother not screened at the airport in Lahore?

She has been in jail for two years after falling victim to this criminal couple,” he said.

We have no access to legal aid or a lawyer. I don’t know what will happen. I'm terrified for her future,

Pakistani children released from Saudi prisons wait for relatives in Islamabad (AFP)

Fuzzy figures

The upper hand

but I worry that no one is listening.”