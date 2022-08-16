No one is born Anti-army, Army turn innocent people into Anti-Army

Thing is, we need to understand why this is happening.
Why is ARY, which was for the past 10 years labelled as an establishment tout, now a traitor. Why is the 'selected' now a traitor, and why is the general public sentiment, from those very people who used to be staunchly pro estab now harboring these feelings? (Note, they are still pro Army, just not pro establishment, there is a difference).
Arresting people, banning them, shutting them off, that will only fester these feelings even more. At least understand keh WHY the people are feeling how they are.
Secondly, if the people are now believing absurd conspiracy theories that COAS is meeting NS in London, or that an Indian plane is coming to Karachi to take cash, or we have given a base to the US, or any other of the million theories going around...then understand WHY are people suddenly so keen on believing that theory? The very same people a few months ago were throwing these theories in the trash, and now they are taking them up. WHY?
Because ab in kay damagh main shaq agaya hai, vehmi ban gaye hain. They know keh agr the estab can do a deal with PML and PDM jin ko kuch saal pehle they themselves maneuvered out, and throw IK out (and please, if there is anyone who still believes that there is no deal or setup, then he/she needs to get educated on things first and not be ignorant), then who knows what else they can do.
Simply banning and shutting off dissent does not work unless you know why that dissent is there in the first place.