No one is born Anti-army, Army turn innocent people into Anti-Army

Jango said: Thing is, we need to understand why this is happening.



Why is ARY, which was for the past 10 years labelled as an establishment tout, now a traitor. Why is the 'selected' now a traitor, and why is the general public sentiment, from those very people who used to be staunchly pro estab now harboring these feelings? (Note, they are still pro Army, just not pro establishment, there is a difference).



Arresting people, banning them, shutting them off, that will only fester these feelings even more. At least understand keh WHY the people are feeling how they are.



Secondly, if the people are now believing absurd conspiracy theories that COAS is meeting NS in London, or that an Indian plane is coming to Karachi to take cash, or we have given a base to the US, or any other of the million theories going around...then understand WHY are people suddenly so keen on believing that theory? The very same people a few months ago were throwing these theories in the trash, and now they are taking them up. WHY?



Because ab in kay damagh main shaq agaya hai, vehmi ban gaye hain. They know keh agr the estab can do a deal with PML and PDM jin ko kuch saal pehle they themselves maneuvered out, and throw IK out (and please, if there is anyone who still believes that there is no deal or setup, then he/she needs to get educated on things first and not be ignorant), then who knows what else they can do.



Simply banning and shutting off dissent does not work unless you know why that dissent is there in the first place.

Things are quite simple really, there is a whole generation which has been 'trained' and 'fed' a consistent and constant diet of 'corruption' by all political parties and all politicians except Imran Khan. There are those who do not know how many provinces there are in Pakistan or why we even celebrate the independence day but they 'know' that Nawaz is a chor and Zardari is a chor and that the only savior of Pakistan is Imran Khan. So when the same Imran Khan calls the Army leadership traitors, Mir Jaffer and what not, then the gullible public not only swallow's that BS but vomits it out all over the world (online especially).The most patriotic Generals of Pakistan up until about 7 months ago, whose extension a mere 2 years ago was 'inevitable' and 'most necessary' by Imran Khan suddenly becomes a traitor; and why, because apparently he withdrew his unwavering, absolute and extreme support to Imran Khan. To Imran's followers, the only reason for this 'treason' is a US conspiracy; they are so blinded by Imran's propaganda and charisma that they refuse to believe there could be any other reason including the fact that the country was in a very bad shape. With a mere 4 Billion USD in net reserves with the Government, a ballooning fiscal deficit, default was almost around the corner. And this is possibly just 1 of the reasons; I mean why cannot the blind followers think for a moment why Bajwa and the establishment abandoned their own prodigy and their own propped up puppet which they had touted as the savior of the country for more than a decade?Imran's followers are so blind that they can neither see the fact that Bajwa could just as easily have taken another extension from Imran if he just so desired nor the fact that patriots for 59 years do not turn traitors in a few months! And ofcourse there are many cases of' vswho support Imran merely to oppose the other damned politiciansWhat a sad state of affairs.