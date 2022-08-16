What's new

No one is born Anti-army, Army turn innocent people into Anti-Army

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1559576934862000128

Such a sad state of affairs.

Imran Riaz khan
"No one is born anti-state, State turn people into anti-state"
But I will replace the word state with army because amry consider it self the state.

Such actions against PTI social media workers will have long lasting effects

Anyone saying there's propaganda against army needs to shut up
Such people are definitely not well wishers of army.

Mohsin dawar called Army killers just 2 days ago on Twitter
 
Thing is, we need to understand why this is happening.

Why is ARY, which was for the past 10 years labelled as an establishment tout, now a traitor. Why is the 'selected' now a traitor, and why is the general public sentiment, from those very people who used to be staunchly pro estab now harboring these feelings? (Note, they are still pro Army, just not pro establishment, there is a difference).

Arresting people, banning them, shutting them off, that will only fester these feelings even more. At least understand keh WHY the people are feeling how they are.

Secondly, if the people are now believing absurd conspiracy theories that COAS is meeting NS in London, or that an Indian plane is coming to Karachi to take cash, or we have given a base to the US, or any other of the million theories going around...then understand WHY are people suddenly so keen on believing that theory? The very same people a few months ago were throwing these theories in the trash, and now they are taking them up. WHY?

Because ab in kay damagh main shaq agaya hai, vehmi ban gaye hain. They know keh agr the estab can do a deal with PML and PDM jin ko kuch saal pehle they themselves maneuvered out, and throw IK out (and please, if there is anyone who still believes that there is no deal or setup, then he/she needs to get educated on things first and not be ignorant), then who knows what else they can do.

Simply banning and shutting off dissent does not work unless you know why that dissent is there in the first place.
 
Jango said:
Thing is, we need to understand why this is happening.

Why is ARY, which was for the past 10 years labelled as an establishment tout, now a traitor. Why is the 'selected' now a traitor, and why is the general public sentiment, from those very people who used to be staunchly pro estab now harboring these feelings? (Note, they are still pro Army, just not pro establishment, there is a difference).

Arresting people, banning them, shutting them off, that will only fester these feelings even more. At least understand keh WHY the people are feeling how they are.

Secondly, if the people are now believing absurd conspiracy theories that COAS is meeting NS in London, or that an Indian plane is coming to Karachi to take cash, or we have given a base to the US, or any other of the million theories going around...then understand WHY are people suddenly so keen on believing that theory? The very same people a few months ago were throwing these theories in the trash, and now they are taking them up. WHY?

Because ab in kay damagh main shaq agaya hai, vehmi ban gaye hain. They know keh agr the estab can do a deal with PML and PDM jin ko kuch saal pehle they themselves maneuvered out, and throw IK out (and please, if there is anyone who still believes that there is no deal or setup, then he/she needs to get educated on things first and not be ignorant), then who knows what else they can do.

Simply banning and shutting off dissent does not work unless you know why that dissent is there in the first place.
Or else It's planned strategy of our sell out military leadership to create a wedge between public and military which no one had been able to do despite many attempts.

The trust deficit is going towards beyond repair

And they're quite successful in it.
 
Acetic Acid said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1559576934862000128

Such a sad state of affairs.

Imran Riaz khan
"No one is born anti-state, State turn people into anti-state"
But I will replace the word state with army because amry consider it self the state.

Such actions against PTI social media workers will have long lasting effects

Anyone saying there's propaganda against army needs to shut up
Such people are definitely not well wishers of army.

Mohsin dawar called Army killers just 2 days ago on Twitter
I do not agree with you. I think the truth, as always, lies in between.
 
Acetic Acid said:
Or else It's planned strategy of our sell out military leadership to create a wedge between public and military which no one had been able to do despite many attempts.

The trust deficit is going towards beyond repair

And they're quite successful in it.
I don't think it is as sinister as this.

It is simply a case of PR control and management...and the people in power know only one way to do that, and that is by force.

If you are a welder who only knows spot welding...and I tell you to weld something where MiG/TiG would be the better option....but you still do spot welding, I can't really fault you for that. Because you only know spot welding, nothing else. Getting the point?
 
Jango said:
I don't think it is as sinister as this.

It is simply a case of PR control and management...and the people in power know only one way to do that, and that is by force.

If you are a welder who only knows spot welding...and I tell you to weld something where MiG/TiG would be the better option....but you still do spot welding, I can't really fault you for that. Because you only know spot welding, nothing else. Getting the point?
Then People in Power are dumb and stubborn
 
Jango said:
Thing is, we need to understand why this is happening.

Why is ARY, which was for the past 10 years labelled as an establishment tout, now a traitor. Why is the 'selected' now a traitor, and why is the general public sentiment, from those very people who used to be staunchly pro estab now harboring these feelings? (Note, they are still pro Army, just not pro establishment, there is a difference).

Arresting people, banning them, shutting them off, that will only fester these feelings even more. At least understand keh WHY the people are feeling how they are.

Secondly, if the people are now believing absurd conspiracy theories that COAS is meeting NS in London, or that an Indian plane is coming to Karachi to take cash, or we have given a base to the US, or any other of the million theories going around...then understand WHY are people suddenly so keen on believing that theory? The very same people a few months ago were throwing these theories in the trash, and now they are taking them up. WHY?

Because ab in kay damagh main shaq agaya hai, vehmi ban gaye hain. They know keh agr the estab can do a deal with PML and PDM jin ko kuch saal pehle they themselves maneuvered out, and throw IK out (and please, if there is anyone who still believes that there is no deal or setup, then he/she needs to get educated on things first and not be ignorant), then who knows what else they can do.

Simply banning and shutting off dissent does not work unless you know why that dissent is there in the first place.
Things are quite simple really, there is a whole generation which has been 'trained' and 'fed' a consistent and constant diet of 'corruption' by all political parties and all politicians except Imran Khan. There are those who do not know how many provinces there are in Pakistan or why we even celebrate the independence day but they 'know' that Nawaz is a chor and Zardari is a chor and that the only savior of Pakistan is Imran Khan. So when the same Imran Khan calls the Army leadership traitors, Mir Jaffer and what not, then the gullible public not only swallow's that BS but vomits it out all over the world (online especially).

The most patriotic Generals of Pakistan up until about 7 months ago, whose extension a mere 2 years ago was 'inevitable' and 'most necessary' by Imran Khan suddenly becomes a traitor; and why, because apparently he withdrew his unwavering, absolute and extreme support to Imran Khan. To Imran's followers, the only reason for this 'treason' is a US conspiracy; they are so blinded by Imran's propaganda and charisma that they refuse to believe there could be any other reason including the fact that the country was in a very bad shape. With a mere 4 Billion USD in net reserves with the Government, a ballooning fiscal deficit, default was almost around the corner. And this is possibly just 1 of the reasons; I mean why cannot the blind followers think for a moment why Bajwa and the establishment abandoned their own prodigy and their own propped up puppet which they had touted as the savior of the country for more than a decade?

Imran's followers are so blind that they can neither see the fact that Bajwa could just as easily have taken another extension from Imran if he just so desired nor the fact that patriots for 59 years do not turn traitors in a few months! And ofcourse there are many cases of Hub-e-Ali' vs Bugz-e-Muawiya who support Imran merely to oppose the other damned politicians. What a sad state of affairs.
 
Mav3rick said:
Things are quite simple really, there is a whole generation which has been 'trained' and 'fed' a consistent and constant diet of 'corruption' by all political parties .
Is there any doubt that they are not?

Isn't Zardari corrupt to the core? Isn't Nawaz Sharif corrupt to the core?

An SHO in Bahadurabad took money from EVERY new under construction house in the locality and deposited a share of the money to Sharjeel Memon. This has happened to my own family. This whole money is consolidated in a fund and then sent to Dubai aboard a launch (this was true as of a few years ago, don't know about now). The guy who received the launches in Dubai lives on Sheikh Zayed Road on the third floor, and has an 80 inch OLED in his living room. And he has no income or job at all.

Ahsan Iqbal himself admits things to his defence team in the NAB case.

Ishaq Dar's own son was cutting up documents which showed him involved with the money laundering.

Nawaz's own daughter said that she doesn't have to do anything with any property, but then his son says that yeah yeh unhi ki hain, and then he says that we are British residents, the Pakistani law doesn't apply to us.

How in the world can you say they are not?

To hell with Imran Khan...but how can you say that the above people are not corrupt and not thiefs?

...why Bajwa and the establishment abandoned their own prodigy and their own propped up puppet which they had touted as the savior of the country for more than a decade
Do you really not know?

Really? The man himself has said it many times in meetings...is there any doubt left then?

there are many cases of Hub-e-Ali' vs Bugz-e-Muawiya who support Imran merely to oppose the other damned politicians
The same can be easily said of many supporters of the other side...more so in recent days than before.

Jab sab log jinhon nay mulk main 40 saal hakoomat ki hai aur kuch bhi nhn ukhara, mil jayen, aur kahain keh aik banday nay 3 saal main mulk tabah kar dia hai (as if it was a utopia before), then you know keh agla kuch to theek hi kar raha hai.

The same people who ruled over the country for 40 odd years and brought the country to where it is now are now being labeled as the saviors who will save the country and take it to new heights...jis nay sara bera gharq kia wohi theek karay ga ab? But no, let's blame our misfortune on the guy who ruled over the country for 3 years in COVID and global downturns.
 
Sensible people in Army should understand that the way things are going, the way the current mil leadership is damaging Pakistan and relationship between people and Army, in future when these same enemies who are brought into power like Nawaz, PMLN, ,PPP, PTM, Geo, Jang, Dawn, Najam sethi, Hamid Mir, Salim Safi, saath forum, American agents both inside and outside Pakistan will attack Army, demoralise and openly call them sponsors of terrorists like they used to, No one will be there to save them.
 
Jango said:
Is there any doubt that they are not?

Isn't Zardari corrupt to the core? Isn't Nawaz Sharif corrupt to the core?

An SHO in Bahadurabad took money from EVERY new under construction house in the locality and deposited a share of the money to Sharjeel Memon. This has happened to my own family. This whole money is consolidated in a fund and then sent to Dubai aboard a launch (this was true as of a few years ago, don't know about now). The guy who received the launches in Dubai lives on Sheikh Zayed Road on the third floor, and has an 80 inch OLED in his living room. And he has no income or job at all.

Ahsan Iqbal himself admits things to his defence team in the NAB case.

Ishaq Dar's own son was cutting up documents which showed him involved with the money laundering.

Nawaz's own daughter said that she doesn't have to do anything with any property, but then his son says that yeah yeh unhi ki hain, and then he says that we are British residents, the Pakistani law doesn't apply to us.

How in the world can you say they are not?

To hell with Imran Khan...but how can you say that the above people are not corrupt and not thiefs?



Do you really not know?

Really? The man himself has said it many times in meetings...is there any doubt left then?
Army Brats are now defending the corruption of PDM stalwarts, is that the new script/talking points given to them/
 
Thinker3 said:
Sensible people in Army should understand that the way things are going, the way the current mil leadership is damaging Pakistan and relationship between people and Army, in future when these same enemies who are brought into power like Nawaz, PMLN, ,PPP, PTM, Najam sethi, Hamid Mir, Salim Safi, saath forum, American agents both inside and outside Pakistan will attack Army, demoralise and openly call them sponsors of terrorists like they used to, No one will be there to save them.
No such thing or they lack the balls to confront Bajwa and ruin their careers

