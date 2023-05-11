Black_cats said: No one can disrupt relations between India, Bangladesh: Amit Shah in Bengal​ Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that India's relationships with its neighbouring friendly country Bangladesh cannot be disrupted by anyone.​ | Updated: 09-05-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 18:35 IST





Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that India's relationship with its neighbouring friendly country Bangladesh cannot be disrupted by anyone. Shah made the statement after inaugurating and laying foundation stone of various development projects of Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) and Border Security Force (BSF) in West Bengal.



"India-Bangladesh relations are based on the values of shared culture, language, art and life traditions. No one can disrupt the relations between India and Bangladesh," Shah said while addressing the event. The Minister also said that the two nations have followed the same culture for thousands of years, and from the birth of Bangladesh till today India has always played a friendly role in the history of Bangladesh.



Shah also inaugurated Maitridwar at ICP Petrapole, BSF's newly constructed Border Outposts (BOPs) and other buildings, virtually. Several dignitaries including Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nishith Pramanik, Union Minister for Ports Shantanu Thakur, Chairman of Land Ports Authority of India and Director General of Border Security Force were present on the occasion.



After inauguration, and Bhoomi Pujan of many projects of LPAI and BSF, the Home Minister said that the LPAI not only helps accelerate India's economy but is also an ambassador of India's message of friendship. He said that the LPAI is a vast institution which takes forward our cultural and trade relations encompassing over 15 thousand kilometres long land border of India with all South Asian countries.



Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided new momentum, direction and dimension to the organisation since 2016; Shah said over 600-700 trucks come to Petrapole daily for trading purposes often leading to a problem of overcrowding. However, with the construction of a second cargo gate now, the Home Minister said, this problem will be solved.



Shah said that between 2016-2022, there has been a significant increase in the number of land port cargo and passengers. He further said that while in 2016-17, the trade amount was Rs 18,000 crore, it has now crossed Rs 30,000 crore, which showcases the excellent performance of LPAI. Shah said that in 2022-23, over 20 lakh passengers have moved through the land ports. Additionally, after the construction of the passenger terminal building in Petrapole in 2021, movement of 5 lakh passengers annually, that is, about 11,000 passengers daily, has been facilitated.



Speaking about the role of BSF, the Minister said, the contribution of the force in the freedom struggle of Bangladesh is written in golden words, and underlined the cordial and warm relations between India and Bangladesh till today, which will only gain new energy and momentum from here on. Shah said that a police station building, hostel and seven different police stations of BSF have been inaugurated today on the Bengal border at a cost of over Rs 108 crore. (ANI)



