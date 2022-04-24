"No One can deliver under this SBP as currency spikes are too much and should have thrown dollar to control the spikes" EX FM Tarin on Dunya News.

"No One can deliver under this SBP as currency spikes are too much and should have thrown dollar to control the spikes" EX FM Tarin.
"This SBP is totally clueless under market base currency and they need expertise in this matter as they should used dollar to stablize the market otherwise, no one can deilver under this SBP". Shaukat Tarin.
Live on Dunya News.
