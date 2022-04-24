What's new

"No One can deliver under this SBP as currency spikes are too much and should have thrown dollar to control the spikes" EX FM Tarin on Dunya News.

D

Desprado

FULL MEMBER
Jun 30, 2018
683
-6
560
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
"No One can deliver under this SBP as currency spikes are too much and should have thrown dollar to control the spikes" EX FM Tarin.

"This SBP is totally clueless under market base currency and they need expertise in this matter as they should used dollar to stablize the market otherwise, no one can deilver under this SBP". Shaukat Tarin.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1518209106762416129

Live on Dunya News.
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
5,654
8
8,378
Desprado said:
"No One can deliver under this SBP as currency spikes are too much and should have thrown dollar to control the spikes" EX FM Tarin.

"This SBP is totally clueless under market base currency and they need expertise in this matter as they should used dollar to stablize the market otherwise, no one can deilver under this SBP". Shaukat Tarin.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1518209106762416129

Live on Dunya News.
Click to expand...

defence.pk

Pakistan Stock Exchange News and Discussion

Worst-ever decline witnessed By RECORDER REVIEW on March 23, 2020 Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed worst ever decline after 2008-09 due to panic selling on investor concern over deadly coronavirus spread. The market remained under severe selling pressure during the first four sessions...
defence.pk

@AZ1 😂
 
AZ1

AZ1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
7,927
-2
7,985
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Desprado said:
"No One can deliver under this SBP as currency spikes are too much and should have thrown dollar to control the spikes" EX FM Tarin.

"This SBP is totally clueless under market base currency and they need expertise in this matter as they should used dollar to stablize the market otherwise, no one can deilver under this SBP". Shaukat Tarin.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1518209106762416129

Live on Dunya News.
Click to expand...
oh you hidden here lol.

What happen to dollar evne after pti gone? lol

is this true that there is zero investment in april??

subsidies gone, roshan digital account investment gone, exports down and burning of reserves starts. Just give it 2 month and pakistan will.be newr bankruoy
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
5,654
8
8,378
AZ1 said:
oh you hidden here lol.

What happen to dollar evne after pti gone? lol

is this true that there is zero investment in april??
Click to expand...
Now he is trying to pin the incompetence of PMLN government as the responsibility of SBP. Well they are more than we loved to bring new legislation to take SBP’s autonomy away😂

Time to walk the walk for PMLN government SOBs :lol:
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 4, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

D
Next Capital CEO says we have now entered into uncertainty and signing IMF agreement is a must Otherwise all bets are off.
Replies
11
Views
954
Desprado
D
Pakistan Space Agency
Flight to the dollar and the new shape of currency supports
Replies
2
Views
377
Flight of falcon
F
xizhimen
China is winning the digital currency race. Can it unseat the dollar?
Replies
2
Views
562
Beast
B
jamahir
‘Gone too far’: Meet the Dutch chips giant that Silicon Valley loves and Biden fears
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
jamahir
jamahir
beijingwalker
China’s leaders are strong and emboldened. It’s wrong to see them as weak and insecure
Replies
0
Views
285
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom