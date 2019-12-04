What's new

No One Believed Him, So This Student Secretly Filmed His Own Sexual Assault.

No One Believed Him, So This Student Secretly Filmed His Own Sexual Assault
A Pakistani cleric in his 60s was arrested after the video was posted.
Pallavi Pundir
By Pallavi Pundir
22.6.21
OVER 2.2 MILLION CHILDREN ATTEND MADRASSAS ACROSS PAKISTAN. LAST YEAR, A NEWS INVESTIGATION FOUND A DISTURBING PATTERN OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT, RAPE AND PHYSICAL ABUSE IN THESE CENTRES. PHOTO: ARIF ALI/ AFP

A viral video has led to the arrest of an Islamic school cleric after a student in the Pakistani city of Lahore accused him of rape.
In the video, the student accused Azizur Rehman, the custodian of his madrassa or religious school Jamia Manzoor-ul-Islamia, of forcing him to have s*x. Rehman was arrested by police on Sunday. Two of his sons were also arrested for threatening the student.

Inam Ghani, the Inspector General of Police of Punjab province, confirmed the arrest of the cleric on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1406489404315734016

Last week, the graphic phone video showed an elderly bearded man having sex with a young man. The video was then edited with the student talking into the camera saying he’s in hiding and is being threatened by Rehman and his sons for leaking the video.

“I didn’t get justice, neither did anyone believe me even though I spoke to many people around me,” the student said tearfully.

The video is still circulating on Twitter and YouTube. VICE World News is not sharing it to protect the privacy of the accuser and the distressing nature of the video.

Before his arrest, the cleric posted his own video statement in which he claimed he was drugged in the video.

“The biggest proof is that my body was not even moving. If I were in my senses, how could I have not known that he was making a video from his phone?” Rehman said in the video, adding that his previous encounters with the student were consensual.

But police now say the cleric has confessed and that he was offering to help the student pass exams in exchange, Pakistani news outlet Dawn reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1405442377334939648

Syed Nayab Haider, the director of public relations for the Punjab Police, told VICE World News that the video footage is being examined.
“The evidence is all out there but we will follow proper investigation for an official report,” Haider said.

Rehman had been working as the custodian at an Islamic school in a posh Pakistani suburb for several years. He is also believed to have spearheaded protests against two actors last year for shooting a music video in a mosque and accused them of blasphemy.

In the wake of the recent viral video, the Wafaq-ul-Madaris - a body that oversees all Islamic schools in Pakistan - stripped him of his cleric title, Mufti.

His school did not return requests for additional comment.

There are more than 2.2 million children attending madrassas across Pakistan. A 2020 investigation by Associated Pressfound a disturbing pattern of sexual harassment, rape and physical abuse at these schools.

Amna Baig, Assistant Superintendent of Police in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, told VICE World News that child abuse is not just prevalent but severely under-reported. “This case is just the tip of the iceberg,” she said. “Children are abused not just in the madrassas but everywhere from public transportation to the streets. Most children don’t realise that the abuse is wrong. There is no awareness about the reporting mechanisms either.”

A 2020 report by the non-profit Sahil found that at least eight children were sexually abused every day across Pakistan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1406574121618714625

Baig said that it’s much harder for boys and men to report abuse in Pakistan. “The social repercussions of coming out and reporting abuse are manifold,” she said. “It’s rare for men to say they were raped. They face backlash and questions of masculinity and honour are raised.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1405836284053045248

In an unrelated interview with the American news site Axios, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his position that the onus of sexual assault and rape is on victims and their clothing. “[Wearing fewer clothes] will have an impact on men unless they’re robots,” he told his interviewer.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1406740654835879943

GumNaam said:
clerics must be reigned in!
Click to expand...
Same is the case in India, no different, last week a muslim girl was raped in a mosque in New Delhi by the molvi when she went inside to fill her water bottle, but no outrage came from the muslim supporting leftists as they will only wake up if the victim and perpetrator is a hindu and the crime scene is a temple so atleast Pakistan has a culture to detain criminals independently, in India leftists will stay silent if criminal is a muslim, same thing happened in dasna a muslim boy was beaten for going inside the temple for drinking water and these leftists were barking as much as they can now when the criminal is a muslim and same story but worse happened in a mosque they are silent. And similarly riht wingers took out a rally in support of the ones who lynched asif and would have remained silent if the perpetrator would’ve been a hindu and the victim also Hindu. Wish our justce system and law enforcement or atleast population would have a bit of discipline here political pressure matters and this is why Mohammad Zubair and his leftist ecosystem is not in jail even when he was caught lying that a muslim man was beaten by hindus forcing him to chant jai shri ram which turned out that 3 muslim dudes were beating him because that old man was selling taweez and other superstitious products and zubair had purposely muted the audio and is roaming freely as his arrest would pummense pressure on police. Even now the ones who took out rallies in support of the lynchers of asif are roaming freely as police did not detain them due to political pressure.

In India if the attacker is a Hindu whole left ecosystem will start barking and if attacker is a muslim whole right will start barking. This is how bad our situation has come to. Atleast in Pakistan people get arrested without political pressures.
 
Death Professor

Death Professor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 3, 2018
2,553
-1
4,651
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Before everyone starts blaming the mullahs, for all the evil in the society. The guy is a sick individual not a mufti and his punishment should be death.


 
Y

yuba

FULL MEMBER
Feb 2, 2010
770
0
651
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
These sick men use their position of authority over young kids to groom and rape these poor children. You cant stop it from happening but we can make it easier for the victims to get help. I also like the idea of chemical castration for any rapist or child abuser before they are released from prison after serving their sentences. These sick men get their thrills from sex with kids they can never be rehabilitated so either lock them up forever or make it a condition of release from prison that they have to be chemically castrated
 
