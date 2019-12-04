No One Believed Him, So This Student Secretly Filmed His Own Sexual Assault.

Same is the case in India, no different, last week a muslim girl was raped in a mosque in New Delhi by the molvi when she went inside to fill her water bottle, but no outrage came from the muslim supporting leftists as they will only wake up if the victim and perpetrator is a hindu and the crime scene is a temple so atleast Pakistan has a culture to detain criminals independently, in India leftists will stay silent if criminal is a muslim, same thing happened in dasna a muslim boy was beaten for going inside the temple for drinking water and these leftists were barking as much as they can now when the criminal is a muslim and same story but worse happened in a mosque they are silent. And similarly riht wingers took out a rally in support of the ones who lynched asif and would have remained silent if the perpetrator would’ve been a hindu and the victim also Hindu. Wish our justce system and law enforcement or atleast population would have a bit of discipline here political pressure matters and this is why Mohammad Zubair and his leftist ecosystem is not in jail even when he was caught lying that a muslim man was beaten by hindus forcing him to chant jai shri ram which turned out that 3 muslim dudes were beating him because that old man was selling taweez and other superstitious products and zubair had purposely muted the audio and is roaming freely as his arrest would pummense pressure on police. Even now the ones who took out rallies in support of the lynchers of asif are roaming freely as police did not detain them due to political pressure.In India if the attacker is a Hindu whole left ecosystem will start barking and if attacker is a muslim whole right will start barking. This is how bad our situation has come to. Atleast in Pakistan people get arrested without political pressures.