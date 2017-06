The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday denied No-Objection Certificates (NOC) to the players who were drafted in the 2017 Shpageeza Cricket League which is being hosted by Afghanistan.



Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Wednesday issued a strongly worded statement, cancelling the two T20I matches in light of a truck bombing in the city’s diplomatic quarter that killed at least 90 people.



Pakistan were set to play their first T20 match in Kabul later this year in what was seen as an opportunity for the neighbours to ease tensions over border skirmishes and alleged proxy warfare. The Kabul match, set for July or August, would have been followed by a fixture in Pakistan and a full series at an unspecified date.



In reply to the ACB’s allegations, PCB on Thursday said that their sympathies were with the victims and their families but they will not allow neighbouring country’s board to malign Pakistan.

“The PCB strongly rejects the baseless allegations levelled by the ACB in the wake of the tragic Kabul blast,” a PCB statement read. “While our sympathies are with the victims and families affected by the tragedy, we reject the irresponsible statement made by the ACB and hereby announce the cancellation of the proposed series between the two countries.”



In a further attempt to make a stronger point, PCB denied issuing NOC to players and officials who were set to be a part of the Afghan league.



“The PCB announces that none of the players and officials (coaches) contracted to Afghanistan T20 league would be issued NOCs,” the statement read. “No Pakistani player or official can feature in the league.”



Earlier, at least 90 people were killed and over 350 wounded on Wednesday when a massive truck bomb ripped through Kabul’s diplomatic quarter, shattering the morning rush hour and bringing carnage to the streets of the Afghan capital.

