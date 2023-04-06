What's new

No new import permit for onion through Hili land port after March 15

B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
15,973
-2
17,232
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
www.dhakatribune.com

No new import permit for onion through Hili land port after March 15

If onion imports stop after March 15, consumers have to buy onions at higher prices during Ramadan, according to importers
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com

No new import permit for onion through Hili land port after March 15​

If onion imports stop after March 15, consumers have to buy onions at higher prices during Ramadan, according to importer


Onion 1

Undated photo shows farmers with onions at a market in Pabna Dhaka Tribune
UNB

Published: March 14, 2023 6:01 PM | Last updated: March 14, 2023 6:00 PM

Importers are suspecting that onion prices in the country may go up during Ramadan, as the government has decided to not issue new permits for importing Indian onions after March 15 through the Hili land port -- to ensure local farmers get a fair price.


“Large consignments of onions are being imported now through Hili land port to keep prices stable during Ramadan. But the government decided to not issue new onion import permits from India, which may make the onion market unstable,” Senior Vice President of Hili Land Port Import-

Export Group Shahidul Islam said while speaking at a press conference on Monday night.
If onion imports stop after March 15, importers will suffer financially. Consumers also have to buy onions at higher prices during Ramadan, he added.

Mostafizur Rahman, general secretary of the organization, said that it is necessary to continue importing onions throughout the month of Ramadan and keep the prices stable.
Currently, imported onions are being sold at Tk24 and domestic onions at Tk26 per kg at retail level.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Raj-Hindustani
Middleman - Afghanistan and Dubai, getting profits by supply Indian onion to Pakistan with high price
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
kingQamaR
K
B
IMPORT OF ESSENTIALS: Miga offers up to $1b guarantee to Bangladesh
Replies
6
Views
845
Black_cats
B
B
Payra port ready for large ships after dredging at Rabnabad channel
Replies
1
Views
145
bluesky
B
B
Bangladesh private power producers seek $1bn in foreign currency for fuel imports
Replies
5
Views
384
bluesky
B
beijingwalker
China's March imports of Russian oil may hit record - shiptracking data
Replies
0
Views
238
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom