No need for Bangladeshi volunteers to join military operation in Ukraine: Russian Embassy The Russian Embassy in Dhaka today said that although they appreciated the gesture of Bangladeshi citizens who wanted to volunteer in the Russian military operation in Ukraine, there is no need for it.

In a post on its verified Facebook page, it said: "The Embassy of Russia in Bangladesh has been receiving numerous letters from the Bangladeshi citizens who express their willingness to contribute on an unpaid basis to the liberation movement in Ukraine and Donbas.""It is heartening to note that many Bangladeshis acknowledge the just aspirations of the Russian Government to give a decisive rebuff to NATO in the East Europe and to put an end to neo-Nazism in Ukraine," it read."We appreciate this noble urge of the Bangladeshi people. However, the special military operation is going according to the plan, with the Russian Armed Forces successfully achieving set goals and objectives. Therefore, there is no need for volunteers from Bangladesh to join the operation," it added.On March 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin had approved the initiative to assist foreign volunteers who wished to join the operation on the Russian side to move to the combat zone.Following this, Putin approved plans to recruit 16,000 fighters from Syria to take part in the war in Ukraine.