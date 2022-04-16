What's new

No need for Bangladeshi volunteers to join military operation in Ukraine: Russian Embassy

Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2015
8,728
-3
20,483
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh

No need for Bangladeshi volunteers to join military operation in Ukraine: Russian Embassy​


The Russian Embassy in Dhaka today said that although they appreciated the gesture of Bangladeshi citizens who wanted to volunteer in the Russian military operation in Ukraine, there is no need for it.

In a post on its verified Facebook page, it said: "The Embassy of Russia in Bangladesh has been receiving numerous letters from the Bangladeshi citizens who express their willingness to contribute on an unpaid basis to the liberation movement in Ukraine and Donbas."

"It is heartening to note that many Bangladeshis acknowledge the just aspirations of the Russian Government to give a decisive rebuff to NATO in the East Europe and to put an end to neo-Nazism in Ukraine," it read.


"We appreciate this noble urge of the Bangladeshi people. However, the special military operation is going according to the plan, with the Russian Armed Forces successfully achieving set goals and objectives. Therefore, there is no need for volunteers from Bangladesh to join the operation," it added.

On March 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin had approved the initiative to assist foreign volunteers who wished to join the operation on the Russian side to move to the combat zone.
Following this, Putin approved plans to recruit 16,000 fighters from Syria to take part in the war in Ukraine.


www.thedailystar.net

No need for Bangladeshi volunteers to join military operation in Ukraine: Russian Embassy

The Russian Embassy in Dhaka today said that although they appreciated the gesture of Bangladeshi citizens who wanted to volunteer in the Russian military operation in Ukraine, there is no need for it.
www.thedailystar.net www.thedailystar.net
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
20,589
2
32,208
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Homo Sapiens said:

No need for Bangladeshi volunteers to join military operation in Ukraine: Russian Embassy​


The Russian Embassy in Dhaka today said that although they appreciated the gesture of Bangladeshi citizens who wanted to volunteer in the Russian military operation in Ukraine, there is no need for it.

In a post on its verified Facebook page, it said: "The Embassy of Russia in Bangladesh has been receiving numerous letters from the Bangladeshi citizens who express their willingness to contribute on an unpaid basis to the liberation movement in Ukraine and Donbas."

"It is heartening to note that many Bangladeshis acknowledge the just aspirations of the Russian Government to give a decisive rebuff to NATO in the East Europe and to put an end to neo-Nazism in Ukraine," it read.


"We appreciate this noble urge of the Bangladeshi people. However, the special military operation is going according to the plan, with the Russian Armed Forces successfully achieving set goals and objectives. Therefore, there is no need for volunteers from Bangladesh to join the operation," it added.

On March 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin had approved the initiative to assist foreign volunteers who wished to join the operation on the Russian side to move to the combat zone.
Following this, Putin approved plans to recruit 16,000 fighters from Syria to take part in the war in Ukraine.


www.thedailystar.net

No need for Bangladeshi volunteers to join military operation in Ukraine: Russian Embassy

The Russian Embassy in Dhaka today said that although they appreciated the gesture of Bangladeshi citizens who wanted to volunteer in the Russian military operation in Ukraine, there is no need for it.
www.thedailystar.net www.thedailystar.net
Click to expand...

16000 fighters from Syria. Wow.

I wonder how many Bangladeshis actually applied to fight for Russia...

And the next Oscar goes to....our Russian Ambassador in Dhaka...
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

B
Bangladeshis asked to leave Ukraine amid Russian invasion fear
Replies
2
Views
205
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Bangladesh to arrange evacuation flight as Russia attacks Ukraine
Replies
1
Views
412
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Russia accuses Bangladesh media of 'bias' on Ukraine war coverage
2
Replies
17
Views
683
Xerxes22
Xerxes22
D
Bangladesh calls for a peaceful end to Ukraine-Russia crisis through UN Charter
Replies
2
Views
266
bdslph
bdslph
B
Bangladeshi sailor reportedly killed in Ukraine missile attack
Replies
10
Views
609
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom