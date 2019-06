Now this is what I wanted, not the mockery they made when Shohbaz was arrested and I think finally sanity has prevailed and IK has realised that their is no pleasing these corrupt mafias.



Last time some of these "Sub ko Mil kar chalna hai" tola of PTI convinced IK to make Shohbaz Chairman PAC and then they made him issue production orders and it all went against PTI.



And next I hope he gets rid of this Speaker Asad Qaiser and makes Qasim Khan Suri the permanent speaker.





