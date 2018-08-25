/ Register

  • Saturday, August 25, 2018

No more first Class flying for Government officials in Pakistan

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Khan_21, Aug 25, 2018 at 9:35 PM.

  Aug 25, 2018 at 9:35 PM #1
    Khan_21

    Khan_21 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,079
    Joined:
    Aug 8, 2014
    Ratings:
    +1 / 3,556 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Malaysia
    • August 25, 2018
      Last updated 5 minutes ago
    No more flying first class for Pakistan government officials
    Discretionary funds banned as Imran Khan’s Cabinet introduces raft of austerity measures

    Zubair Qureshi, Correspondent
    13:39 August 25, 2018
    Islamabad: Pakistan’s newly elected federal government has decided to do away with discretionary funds for the president, prime minister, federal ministers and members of parliament.


    The government has also approved travel restrictions by withdrawing first-class air travel facilities from top government functionaries — including the president, premier, foreign minister, Senate chairman, National Assembly Speaker, chief justice and army chief.

    The Cabinet also decided, in a meeting, that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not use the special plane designated for the nation’s leader on foreign tours.

    Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry addressed a press conference where he briefed the media about the important decisions made by the Cabinet.

    On PM Khan’s decision not to use special plane, he however clarified: “For domestic travelling, the protocol [use of special plane by the PM] will not be changed”.

    The government also decided not to withdraw the weekly holiday on Saturday.

    Chaudhry said the alleged attack on the Ahmadi community’s place of worship in Faisalabad also came under discussion during the second cabinet meeting in which authorities concerned were directed to trace all those involved in the incident.

    The abolition of discretionary funds was on the top of the 7-point agenda placed for discussion before the federal cabinet, Chaudhry said.

    The minister quoted PM Khan as saying, during the cabinet meeting, discretionary funds were a contemptuous misuse of taxpayers’ money.

    “The Federal cabinet has decided to eliminate all kinds of discretionary funds at the disposal of the president, PM, ministers, MNAs, etc,” he said, adding: “If a legislative amendment is required for the purpose the government will introduce it soon.”

    The minister said all important developmental projects would be tabled for discussion in Parliament, and only after that would funds be released.

    “The PM’s only motive behind the decision is to regain the public’s trust in the government,” he added.

    Chaudhry said, during the last financial year of the previous government, a whopping Rs51 billion (Dh1.48 billion) of public money was spent under the head of discretionary funds — Rs21 billion by former premier Nawaz Sharif, Rs80 million by President Mamnoon Hussain, and Rs30 billion by a number of MNAs.

    He said the government also decided to put an end to the practice of using supplementary grants. In the last financial year more than Rs1 trillion supplementary grants were released. “This amount is beside the budget approved by parliament,” Chaudhry said.

    The information minister also spoke about the announcement of mega development schemes by the former PM Sharif in different cities without conducting any studies or keeping in mind the real needs of these cities.

    On the issue of air travel for officials he said, “Prime Minister will travel in club class. Similarly, first class air travel facility has also been withdrawn from the president, foreign minister, the NA speaker, Senate chairman, chief justice of Pakistan and chief of army staff. They will also be entitled to club class only,” he added.


    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  Aug 25, 2018 at 9:41 PM #2
    BATMAN

    BATMAN ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,521
    Joined:
    Mar 31, 2007
    Ratings:
    +12 / 13,655 / -10
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    There used to be no first class on flights to Dubai.
    I guess first class was used for flights beyond Dubai.
     
    Last edited: Aug 25, 2018 at 10:25 PM
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Aug 25, 2018 at 9:50 PM #3
    BATMAN

    BATMAN ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,521
    Joined:
    Mar 31, 2007
    Ratings:
    +12 / 13,655 / -10
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    I expected govt. to be no less inept than previous govts. and thus far they haven't disappointed me.
    Govt. should order solar PV panels for air-conditions. Investment will be recovered in one year.
    Minister is a public representative not boss of civil servant. Infact minister should travel in economy and civil servant should continue to travel according to his /her employment contract.
    If govt. is any sincere in curbing expenses, first step would have been to take back thousands of blue passports distributed by PPP because 99% of them are NOT govt. employees.
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 9:51 PM #4
    Stealth

    Stealth ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,115
    Joined:
    Apr 30, 2009
    Ratings:
    +43 / 15,538 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Aug 25, 2018 at 9:57 PM #5
    Canuck786

    Canuck786 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Mar 29, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 539 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    I thought PIA does not even have a first class anymore.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Aug 25, 2018 at 10:11 PM #6
    Major Sam

    Major Sam STAFF

    Messages:
    2,469
    Joined:
    May 8, 2011
    Ratings:
    +0 / 3,314 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Malaysia
    Usually they have business and economy class.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Aug 25, 2018 at 10:15 PM #7
    Michael Corleone

    Michael Corleone SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,659
    Joined:
    Oct 27, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,496 / -1
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Ukraine
    Wait why can't people buy cars and keep servants no more?
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 10:17 PM #8
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,250
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +12 / 34,082 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Sweden
    Ban on first class travelling
    No discretionary or special funds

    Other airlines have. They do not have to fly with PIA and PIA does not even fly to most of the destinations.
    I worked as a consultant for a govt organisation and I was given first class ticket on Singapore Air to reach Beijing via Hong Kong by the protocol department. It was neither my wish or under my control but later I realised I was given this favour for "some" reasons. I didn't approve the bill upon my return so my contract was cancelled with immediate effect by the competent authority :lol:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Aug 25, 2018 at 10:24 PM #9
    MastanKhan

    MastanKhan PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    14,893
    Joined:
    Dec 26, 2005
    Ratings:
    +113 / 35,999 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Hi,

    People can buy cars---. Govt servants are being restrained from using govt vehicles for personal use---and govt employees as personal servants---.
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 10:26 PM #10
    BATMAN

    BATMAN ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,521
    Joined:
    Mar 31, 2007
    Ratings:
    +12 / 13,655 / -10
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    So what is the change here besides delusion and trolling?
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 10:28 PM #11
    Clutch

    Clutch SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,250
    Joined:
    Aug 3, 2008
    Ratings:
    +5 / 5,469 / -1

    Patience my friend patientc... It hardly been 7 days of government and if you minus the Eid holidays 3 days of governance.

    Rome wasn't built in a day.
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 10:43 PM #12
    snow lake

    snow lake SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,504
    Joined:
    Oct 29, 2016
    Ratings:
    +1 / 5,821 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Well done PM
     
