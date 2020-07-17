No more death penalty for rapists in State of new Madina

Teacher, 35, 'had sex with pupil, 15, in her favourite sex position' Kandice Barber, 35, of Wendover, Buckinghamshire, is accused of having sex with the teenager in a field and sending him topless pictures of herself on Snapchat.

Man who was given a 'bionic penis' FINALLY has sex aged 45 Andrew Wardle, from Manchester, had a £50,000 penile implant operation at University College Hospital London in June - but had to wait six weeks before he could have sex for the first time.

France to set legal age of sexual consent at 15 Changes to the consent law will mean that sex with children who are under 15 is considered rape.

Deeply saddened by the inhumane act of violence happening all over Pakistan but mostly in Punjab.But our despair doesn't stop there as even the conservative and Maulvis were talking about public hangings to culprits, the women march came out with angry card and slogans against men and asking for public hangings which we all wanted, but according to their pamphlets they were very clearThey didn't wanted a public or any other type of death penalties. Which is a big slap to all those women in that March who wanted a death penalty.Later PTI surprises us with unsolicited bill in the cabinet asking for review death penalties on rape cases.At the same moment PM Imran Khan have given a interview saying he personally wanted a strict punishment to those culprits, what really this interview acknowledges is he's in no power to give even a death penalty because GSP plus status given Pakistan.So the PM inspired from Tipu Sultan is going to kneel Infront of his liberal cabinets to please EU.The chemical castration is bogus and it raises even more concerns,1. will the culprits be freed after some time ?2. Will a probational officer will appointed to him ?3. Will he be wearing a ankle bracelet for rest of his life ?4. Who is going to verify if the method have been performed on the culprit(s) and it's a success normally we had dead body in death penalties to verify if punishment was given.5. Is government asking citizens to trust law and order dptt to carry out something this important in isolation and believe their words. (LHC is the same court which opened like a Walmart on Sunday to grant bail to corrupt elites to help them fleeing the country.)6. What will be the punishment to women rapists ? As in Quran there's no discrimination against any gender and one punishment for all.7. Does PM know how far medical science have reach well runs a successful welfare cancer hospital, did he ever read about a person who was born without pen*s and now have bionic pen*s and nerves Reconstruction surgery and he can get same level of satisfaction as any potent man gets. (Rape is definitely not about getting someone pregnant but about violating someone)8. I am sure people have more concerns but the last concern I have is how are we going to stop a rapist when he gets out of jail after completing his sentence and what's stopping him from taking a revenge from same or at that point any woman. At that point we are actually talking about an impotant vengeful male. How many times does we came across documentaries filled with such monsters who ends up as serial killers.Are we going for full secularism after talking about State of Madina ?Are we going to submit ourselves Infront of these pseudo liberals after watching especially ordered and recommended Ertugrul series by PM Imran Khan himself ?Our women and children are less important than GSP plus status ? Will women and children ever feel safe in our country.This new so called sophisticated system is going to do the same to us what our enemies will do if we get defeated in war.A single exampleAfter 28-30 years were arrested with 11 yo girls(which is a rape) France change the legal age of consent to 15.Are we prepared for this ? Because this is what comes next if we are taking advices from Faisal Vawda fawad Chaudhary and Shireen mazari, there's a reason it's called Islamic republic of Pakistan are we forgetting that or people are getting paid well enough that they're confident they can even buy themselves a place even in heaven ?I am a die hard fan of Imran Khan but I didn't become a supporter to sell my soul and beliefs.Is our intelligence agencies finally accepting defeat at Islamic front and okayed this ?Are we going to trust law and order dptt on this as they have any credibility left.FYI There families live in Canada.