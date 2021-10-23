No mixed Covid-19 booster shots for China until scientists are sure, top disease expert says

Tai Hai Chen
Oct 15, 2017
No mixed Covid-19 booster shots for China until ‘scientists are sure’
A mix-and-match strategy may even be better than a third jab using the same vaccine, but regulators must wait for confirmed data, Shao Yiming told CCTV
A mix-and-match strategy for Covid-19 booster shots could help raise immunity in the vaccinated population, but state regulators would need more scientific data before they could approve such an approach, one of China’s top epidemiologists has said.
In an interview with national broadcaster CCTV on Thursday, Shao Yiming, an epidemiologist with the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and part of the country’s Covid-19 vaccine response team, explained that a mix-and-match strategy – receiving a different coronavirus vaccine as a booster – could be effective in sparking a stronger immune response.