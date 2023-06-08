No mercy from fauji junta and frontmen for Imran Khan PTI

Think dispassionately.



Imran Khan, is a believer in the constitution. Whether its a good thing or bad, I leave it for time to decide.



He quit the NA, and elections were not held within 90 days. And countless other illegal measures were taken which in effect exposed the institution.



My perspective is after IK was back from jail he should have condemned the violence that took place on May 9.



May 9 incident has been blown out of proportion to give the military inc a perfect excuse to get IK. Although there were 0 dead on the other side and 40 dead on PTI side.



IK is relevant or irrelevant, would be a question from a micro perspective restricted to his personality.



From a macro point of view, he was a catalyst to wake the nation up. Look at how the establishment has hurriedly glued a sham party for elections. They might have won this battle but they’ve lost the war.



Why do you think they have to come up with Youm-e-_____, press releases with **** references, songs to continue their influence on the people of Pakistan. They are in effect trying to do a 5th gen warfare on their own citizens.