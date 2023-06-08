What's new

No mercy from fauji junta and frontmen for Imran Khan PTI

imadul

imadul

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
3,401
0
4,473
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Security council meeting, corps commanders meeting, formation commander meeting, cabinet meetings, there is just one issue that has taken over Army - Get Imran Khan!!
Khan made his life and PTI's unbearable by giving both Army and PDM open invitation to attack him anyway they want.

His vulnerability started with resigning from the NA where PTI voluntarily gave up all rights in the Parliament and PDM swiftly passed specific laws.

After that giving Punjab and KPK was last nail in the coffin.

Army Generals won't show any mercy.
They will get IK one way or another.
 
M

mudas777

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
2,618
-3
4,314
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Ask mercy from Allah who wants to know about the self appointed little gods who have got clay feet.
Thug army generals are keeping the country hostage by the barrel of the gun and want him to say sorry what a pathetic line of thought. Soon these generals with dubious medals will be running for their own lives and we will see who gives them the political asylum may be Modi as they were caught licking his balls and wanted him to visit Pakistan.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,982
87
63,863
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
imadul said:
Security council meeting, corps commanders meeting, formation commander meeting, cabinet meetings, there is just one issue that has taken over Army - Get Imran Khan!!
Khan made his life and PTI's unbearable by giving both Army and PDM open invitation to attack him anyway they want.

His vulnerability started with resigning from the NA where PTI voluntarily gave up all rights in the Parliament and PDM swiftly passed specific laws.

After that giving Punjab and KPK was last nail in the coffin.

Army Generals won't show any mercy.
They will get IK one way or another.
Click to expand...
Do you think he gives a dam. He is fighting and has won in every sense. Those who have limited brain and thinking can never comprehend how much he has won and how military leadership has lost.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
96,269
105
154,322
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Please don't take it serious
FyC3G3JakAM3oeJ
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
3,239
6
4,623
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Zarvan said:
Do you think he gives a dam. He is fighting and has won in every sense. Those who have limited brain and thinking can never comprehend how much he has won and how military leadership has lost.
Click to expand...

I understand your point brother but who will take on the elite, Pmln, Pdm, Ppp, Mullahs, establishment, judiciary, beuracrats, police, mafias, tycoons?. Imran Khan exposed everyone but how will he handle all these people. I believe he has done his job and its up to the people of Pakistan to call for a change. The least they can do is boycott all elections, imagine 10% turnout. Imran Khan should move to a foreign country and live the rest of his life in peace. I still don't accept that the people actually want a change. We have 250M population, atleast 10M should be on the roads, they don't need IK to lead them or PTI.

Before I joined PDF, back in 2005 2006 time I was informed by the Islamist party members that Pakistan has a state within a state, they collaborate with the west, protect their interests etc but PDF members convinced me otherwise. Oh well
 
imadul

imadul

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
3,401
0
4,473
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Zarvan said:
Do you think he gives a dam. He is fighting and has won in every sense. Those who have limited brain and thinking can never comprehend how much he has won and how military leadership has lost.
Click to expand...
Very unfortunate situation created by army unconstitutional and open lawlessness.
Thing is you don't give up your weaponry in a war and go bare handed.
Resigning from NA was a bigger mistake which has exposed IK and PTI for all the aggression from army and their criminal acts.
You never give away your military posts.
Army and PDM happy they can attack IK anyway they want.

mudas777 said:
Ask mercy from Allah who wants to know about the self appointed little gods who have got clay feet.
Thug army generals are keeping the country hostage by the barrel of the gun and want him to say sorry what a pathetic line of thought. Soon these generals with dubious medals will be running for their own lives and we will see who gives them the political asylum may be Modi as they were caught licking his balls and wanted him to visit Pakistan.
Click to expand...
Mercy from Allah indeed.
I had wished IK had not resigned from NA.
Army general must be really happy he and his party resigned. sole purpose Pak Army raised is to crush PTI and IK.
Is that what we gave our taxes and money?
Who they are working for?
 
Last edited:
PakAlp

PakAlp

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
3,239
6
4,623
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
imadul said:
Very unfortunate situation created by army unconstitutional and open lawlessness.
Thing is you don't give up your weaponry in a war and go bare handed.
Resigning from NA was a bigger mistake which has exposed IK and PTI for all the aggression from army and their criminal acts.
You never give away your military posts.
Army and PDM happy they can attack IK anyway they want.
Click to expand...

@Meengla pointed this out a long time ago. From a political point of view he should have opposed his government removal but still joined the Parliament in NA as opposition, kept his KPK and Punjab assemblies. He could have continued to target PDM government for their bad policies, placed all blame on them for the economy, his removal, restrained from targeting the establishment and generals.
Remember Bajwa tried to contact him but IK refused to speak to him and blocked his number, the establishment also gave him 3 available options because he lost the majority in the parliament.

PTI resigned from all the assemblies and the opposition slaughtered the party as we are witnessing now, on top targeted the military so military joined in, PDM quickly hugged the military and used it to crush PTI.
 
Riz

Riz

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
8,758
-6
16,029
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
imadul said:
Security council meeting, corps commanders meeting, formation commander meeting, cabinet meetings, there is just one issue that has taken over Army - Get Imran Khan!!
Khan made his life and PTI's unbearable by giving both Army and PDM open invitation to attack him anyway they want.

His vulnerability started with resigning from the NA where PTI voluntarily gave up all rights in the Parliament and PDM swiftly passed specific laws.

After that giving Punjab and KPK was last nail in the coffin.

Army Generals won't show any mercy.
They will get IK one way or another.
Click to expand...
kHAN already won the battle on political forum , he checkmated PDM and their handlers at every single front of politics , now cowards brought out guns , no one cant fight with own military , everyone knows hafiz & co. has lost the battle and minds
 
M

mudas777

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
2,618
-3
4,314
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
imadul said:
Mercy from Allah indeed.
I had wished IK had not resigned from NA.
Army general must be really happy he and his party resigned. sole purpose Pak Army raised is to crush PTI and IK.
Is that what we gave our taxes and money?
Who they are working for?
Click to expand...
Bro he didn't know that army generals will be so begaret that they will even break the constitution. Thats why I am only interested in all these generals must be held accountable for breaking the constitution and charged with the treason.
They are so low even they desiccated there own soldiers tombs and blaming it on someone else. Come on what are you expecting from this crap tola. I laughed when I heard that they are asking from IK to apologise, they are no different then the Taliban.
 
O

Olympus81

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2022
4,073
2
5,525
Country
Pakistan
Location
Thailand
Think dispassionately.

Imran Khan, is a believer in the constitution. Whether its a good thing or bad, I leave it for time to decide.

He quit the NA, and elections were not held within 90 days. And countless other illegal measures were taken which in effect exposed the institution.

My perspective is after IK was back from jail he should have condemned the violence that took place on May 9.

May 9 incident has been blown out of proportion to give the military inc a perfect excuse to get IK. Although there were 0 dead on the other side and 40 dead on PTI side.

IK is relevant or irrelevant, would be a question from a micro perspective restricted to his personality.

From a macro point of view, he was a catalyst to wake the nation up. Look at how the establishment has hurriedly glued a sham party for elections. They might have won this battle but they’ve lost the war.

Why do you think they have to come up with Youm-e-_____, press releases with **** references, songs to continue their influence on the people of Pakistan. They are in effect trying to do a 5th gen warfare on their own citizens.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 12, Members: 6, Guests: 6)

Similar threads

ghazi52
PTI deserters meet Qureshi in Adiala Jail
2
Replies
27
Views
607
Goritoes
Goritoes
imadul
New Ferocious Crack Down Against PTI and IK
Replies
1
Views
219
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1
Xestan
Imran Khan changes statement again, says Military wants to keep him out
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
2K
Stealth
Stealth
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Shah Mahmood to 'lead PTI' if Imran Khan gets disqualified
Replies
2
Views
213
ProudThamizhan
P
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Guessing game begins after Imran-Qureshi huddle
Replies
0
Views
66
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom