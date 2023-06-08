No mercy from fauji junta and frontmen for Imran Khan PTI

Security council meeting, corps commanders meeting, formation commander meeting, cabinet meetings, there is just one issue that has taken over Army - Get Imran Khan!!
Khan made his life and PTI's unbearable by giving both Army and PDM open invitation to attack him anyway they want.
His vulnerability started with resigning from the NA where PTI voluntarily gave up all rights in the Parliament and PDM swiftly passed specific laws.
After that giving Punjab and KPK was last nail in the coffin.
Army Generals won't show any mercy.
They will get IK one way or another.
