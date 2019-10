No mercy for Al-Badr commander ATM Azhar

DHAKA, Oct 31, 2019 (BSS) – The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court(SC) today showed no mercy to Jamaat leader and 1971 Al-Badr commander ATMAzharul Islam as it upheld the death sentence handed over to him byInternational Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 for committing crimes against humanity.A four-member apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Syed MahmudHossain passed the order at around 9.10 am, upholding tribunal’s judgement onmajority for charge number two, three and four.Attorney General Mahbubey Alam, who is expected to brief the media laterin the day, has expressed satisfaction over the judgement, while defencecounsel Khandaker Mahbub Hossain said they would file another plea, seekingreview of today’s judgement.The Appellate Division on October 30 set today to pronounce thejudgement.Earlier on July 10, the apex court kept the judgement on CAV, curiaadvisari vult (a Latin legal term meaning court awaits judgement), as thehearing in the case concluded on that day.The Appellate Division on June 18 started hearing the appeal filed bythe convict.The first tribunal on December 30, 2014, sentenced Azhar to death forhis crimes against humanity in Rangpur during the War of Liberation. Thetribunal found him guilty in five of the total six charges it had framedagainst him.“During the War of Liberation of Bangladesh in 1971, Azhar collaboratedwith Pakistani army to execute their plan and design in committing crimesagainst humanity and genocide all over Rangpur district. As the commander ofAl-Badr Bahini, he resisted the War of Liberation and committed atrocitiesall over the district through his members of Al-Badr Bahini,” the ICT-1verdict said.“He is held guilty of the offences of ‘genocide’ and ‘crimes againstHumanity’ enumerated in section 3(2)(a)(c)(i)(g) and (h) of the InternationalCrimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973 as listed in charge nos. 02, 03, and 04 and hebe convicted accordingly and sentenced to death for each of the said threecharges mentioned above and be hanged by the neck till he is dead,” it added.Azhars was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for charge number five andwas given five years imprisonment for charge number six.The convicted war criminal filed the appeal against his conviction onJanuary 28, 2015.Azhar, hailed from village Batason Lohanipara in Badorganj, Rangpur,became president of Islami Chhatra Sangha, Jamaat’s then student wing,Rangpur district unit in 1971. As the broke out, he formed pro-Pakistanideath squad Al-Badr Bahini in the district.As Bangladesh got liberated on December 16, 1971, he like many others ofhis party went into hiding, only to be surfaced after the brutal killing ofFather of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975.Azhar joined Jamaat-e-Islami and managed to climb its ranks swiftly from1982 to 1990. He was the president of Jamaat’s Dhaka city unit from 1991-2002. Azhar became the central assistant secretary general of Jamaat andlater was even in charge of general secretary of the extreme right wingparty.He was arrested on August 23, 2012, as the first tribunal issued arrestwarrant against him. The prosecution submitted formal charge against him onJuly 18, 2013. The first tribunal July 25, 2013, took the charges pressedagainst Azhar into cognizance.The ICT-1 on November 12, 2013, framed six charges of crimes againsthumanity against ATM Azharul Islam. During the trial proceedings, theprosecution produced 19 witnesses including the investigation officer, whilethe defence produced one.