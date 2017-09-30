No matter how hard the government tries, it can’t sell India’s growth story to the world

Modi government believe more on propaganda than actions, the way things are in India I think his policy is working fine and he will be re-elected due to these few popular beliefs in India.

1. India is the fastest growing economy and will be a developed country by 2030 (new deadline)

2. Pakistan is about to go bankrupt and broken into pieces

3. India does surgical strikes.



Reality is what people believe and Indian media on behest of BJP keeps feeding reality to their gullible people.

