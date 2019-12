I basically had to google all these projects.



And here is what I got.



L&T will assemble k9.



Mahindra & BAE will set up an assembly line for M-777, AIT facilities... assembling, integration and testing facility for indian ordered guns.



Adani is israels partner and will produce fuselage of hermes 900 and the rest of sensors, avionics etc will be done in israel.



Punj Lyod will produce imi X-95s.



Kalyani-Rafael is a 49-51% partnerships and eill produce parts for missiles or missile kits to india which will be integrated by indian state complexes and for service and maintenance.



Im sorry but this is not alot considering all the hoo haa/noise you guys made under the “made in india” campaign.

Click to expand...