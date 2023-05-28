What's new

No Limit to Military Ties with Venezuela: Iran Defense Minister

lydian fall

lydian fall

Feb 11, 2022
No Limit to Military Ties with Venezuela: Iran Defense Minister

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Highlighting Iran’s close defense and security cooperation with Venezuela, the Iranian defense minister said Tehran places no restrictions on supplying weapons to countries that are committed to world peace and security.​

In an interview with Tasnim, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani described Venezuela as a great nation that is located in a sensitive region and with which Iran has maintained close relations at the level of presidents for years.
The general said the Iranian Defense Ministry, which coordinates the activities of Iran-Venezuela joint economic commission, organizes plans to provide the Latin American nation with various domestic capabilities, such as in the security and defense spheres.
Asked about the export of Iranian arms to Venezuela, the minister said, “We face no restrictions regarding provision of (military) equipment to the other countries. We are in contact with all countries and maintain such relations mightily. We would certainly help any country that is committed to protecting international interests, security and peace and cares about the common world security.”
In June 2022, the presidents of Iran and Venezuela signed a 20-year partnership agreement in Tehran to promote cooperation in various fields.
The president of Venezuela and the foreign minister of Iran, at a meeting held in Caracas in February 2023, stressed the need for the two countries to safeguard their national interests vigilantly in the face of external pressures and threats.

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Highlighting Iran’s close defense and security cooperation with Venezuela, the Iranian defense minister said Tehran places no restrictions on supplying weapons to countries that are committed to world peace and security.
RΛIDEN

RΛIDEN

Oct 28, 2020
An overhaul partnership between Iran & Venezuela for these F-16 birds will be quite interesting.
 
Sineva

Sineva

May 24, 2018
During the president's visit to Venezuela, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between Amir Brigadier General Ashtiani, Minister of Defense and Support of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and General Padrino Lopez, Minister of Defense of Venezuela, with the aim of developing bilateral cooperation. --[Translation]--
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1670087870378377219
 

