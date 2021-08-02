No jurisdiction over KPL, says ICC after BCCI appeal for non-recognition of tournament

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made it clear that it has 'no jurisdiction over non-international cricket tournaments and the upcoming Kashmir Premier League (KPL) has been certified by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).This response from the ICC came soon after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) urged the ICC not to recognize the KPL, which is scheduled to start on August 6 in Muzaffarabad.According to, the spokesperson of the ICC has clarified that the tournament doesn't come under ICC's jurisdiction and it is not an international tournament either.If we look at the ICC regulation for sanctioning of any event, clause 2.1.3, reads that each national cricket board will have the right to certify or stage a domestic event within its territory. The ICC can only interfere if the matches are held in the territory of an associate member, as stated in clause 2.1.4.In 1983, India played an international match against the West Indies and against Australia in 1986, in the Indian-occupied city of Srinagar. Meanwhile, the PCB is quite unhappy with BCCI's stance and called it unacceptable and against the spirit of the game.“The PCB considers that the BCCI has brought the game into disrepute by issuing warnings to multiple ICC Members to stop their retired cricketers from featuring in the Kashmir Premier League, further threatening they will not be allowed entry into India for cricket-related work. Such conduct from the BCCI is completely unacceptable, against the preamble of the Spirit of Cricket and sets a dangerous precedence, which can neither be tolerated nor ignored,” PCB had said.