No Indians You Didn't Kill Naik Usman Just like you Didn't kill Wing Commander Hasan Siddiqui

The champions of delusions and ignorance came with a lie last year that their army has killed Pak army soldier Naik Usman who arrested Wing Commander Abhinandan last year on 27 February 2019The fact is that soldier is still alive and is still giving duty at LOCJust like some bharatis who still believe that Abhinandan shot down Hasan Siddiqui F16 and killed himHe is promoted to wing commander now and this is him receiving his gallantry award from the president of Pakistan on 6 September 2020