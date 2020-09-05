What's new

No Indians You Didn't Kill Naik Usman Just like you Didn't kill Wing Commander Hasan Siddiqui

The champions of delusions and ignorance came with a lie last year that their army has killed Pak army soldier Naik Usman who arrested Wing Commander Abhinandan last year on 27 February 2019

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1163666875491815424

The fact is that soldier is still alive and is still giving duty at LOC

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1232694192431697921

Just like some bharatis who still believe that Abhinandan shot down Hasan Siddiqui F16 and killed him


He is promoted to wing commander now and this is him receiving his gallantry award from the president of Pakistan on 6 September 2020

IMG_20200907_021444.jpg
 
The Indian idiots don't realise that if their pilot is alive today it's due to the efforts of Naik Usman and some Pakistani Tea.....else they would have got a taste of their own bravery skills....even if that meant lynching a non beef eater.
 
