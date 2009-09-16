No. India doesn't Want Disengagement : The ultimate goal of Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar’s Russia visit

Chanakyaa said:



Well Said. The only problem > Pakistanis dont Agree. Click to expand...

You guys have ONE victory in a millennia of fights. And that's all you've got to show for your 1000 years of existence. Against a state that was many times smaller than you. It's true that for all of your rightwing hoopla, you lot don't have a military victory to show for it to completely your civilization arc of being important on world-stage. In many ways, this delusion you sell to your masses is worse than North Korea. At least they make no pretense to hide what kind of society they are. Imagine a world-power to be, that talks about a 50 year old victory but has nothing else to show for their military prowess. =)