Imran Khan is even more dissimilar from 99% of the run of the mill Pakistani politicians. He is a self made guy through shear hard work, upholds merit, honest, dignified, self respecting... I don't remember I saw any of the presidents or PM of Pakistan wearing national dress on official visits to USA at in during the least 30-35 years.

Trump and IK have some similarities but they are quite dissimilar as well..However the good thing is that their similarities constructively interfere with each other to reinforce and do something good for the region. Pakistan needs to play a greater role in the region and at the international scale. That's what I see. IK's is an international scale statesman.

