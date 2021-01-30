Black_cats
No immediate reason for Dhaka to be concerned on CAA-NRC, says Bangladesh foreign secretary
In an interview to ThePrint, Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen also says Dhaka views Indo-Pacific region more as an economic opportunity than security grouping.
NAYANIMA BASU30 January, 2021
Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen with his Indian counterpart Harsh V Shringla during the India-Bangladesh Foreign Office Consultation, in New Delhi on 29 January 2021 | ANI
New Delhi: Dhaka has said it has no “immediate reason” to be concerned about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 as it has been “assured” by New Delhi that it is India’s internal matter and will have no impact on them, according to Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.
In an interview to ThePrint, Momen said Dhaka is in touch with New Delhi on this matter, nevertheless.
“We have been assured by India that this is an internal matter of India and we should not be concerned. But of course, in the press we see some expressions of concern and we are in touch with Indians. So far we don’t see any immediate sort of reason to be concerned,” he said.
The CAA became a huge cause of concern between India and Bangladesh when it was passed by the Parliament in December 2019, with Dhaka seeking a written assurance from New Delhi.
Compounding the matter is India’s National Register of Citizens (NRC), an exercise that lists the legal citizens of India according to the Citizenship Act, 1955. The list, which was updated and published in August 2019, became controversial for leaving out over 19 lakh names.
Momen was visiting India for the India-Bangladesh Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) that took place Friday, and was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Harsh V. Shringla. During the visit, he also called on External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.
