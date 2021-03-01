No, Gen. Shoaib, I'm Not A Traitor Pervez Hoodbhoy

truthfollower
Dr AQ Khan letters
I did what was good for the country at that time. I am no longer sure whether I was right to do that. Only history will pass judgement.
As fas as my case is conerned, case will unravel the truth. I did not do anything wrong.
