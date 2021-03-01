What's new

No, Gen. Shoaib, I'm Not A Traitor Pervez Hoodbhoy

Dr AQ Khan letters
Screenshot 2021-03-01 211214.png



I did what was good for the country at that time. I am no longer sure whether I was right to do that. Only history will pass judgement.
As fas as my case is conerned, case will unravel the truth. I did not do anything wrong.

Screenshot 2021-03-01 211146.png


Screenshot 2021-03-01 213508.png



Screenshot 2021-03-01 214159.png


 
Imran Khan said:
how these people became general in our country look at this gen shoib . if these gens silent they will have more respect . as kiyani did .
have you seen interview of former Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. General Asad Durrani where he shamelessly said "collateral damage civilains dying is part of game.
Yes civilians have to pay with their lives for their stupid games and when civilians question so called patriots then civilians are traitors.
Hopefully current leadership doesn't have such mindset about us civilians.

 
His anger and frustration is righly placed, he was overused by agencies, he was not trained for all this. He then was also made an escape goat for nuclear proliferation that had been carried out by our establishment.
 
Indus Pakistan said:
"never dream't the disgraced, defeated [Pak] army taking the country hostage for all times to come"

"as the saying goes other countries have armies but Pak Army has a country!"

"getting hold of nuclear missiles this rogue [Pak Army] has gone berserk"

The Nuclear father and Hero of Pakistan AQ Khan.


@PAKISTANFOREVER @Yankee-stani @peagle etc
I didn't mention this part because admins here think i am a troll or whatever
for whatever reason i can only wonder 🤔
but i only share stuff, i find interesting
TNT said:
His anger and frustration is righly placed, he was overused by agencies, he was not trained for all this. He then was also made an escape goat for nuclear proliferation that had been carried out by our establishment.
looks like he was thrown under the bus for wrong doings of some other important people i guess?
 
truthfollower said:
Dr AQ Khan letters
I did what was good for the country at that time. I am no longer sure whether I was right to do that.

Can't fault Dr A Q Khan...

Ethnic Pakistanis have been a disgrace to this country , who due to their own insecurity throw hard working people under the bus , especially when it comes to hindustani musalmans.



India made their father of bomb , a president and our guy was thrown on the streets...
 
truthfollower said:
have you seen interview of former Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. General Asad Durrani where he shamelessly said "collateral damage civilains dying is part of game.
Yes civilians have to pay with their lives for their stupid games and when civilians question so called patriots then civilians are traitors.
Hopefully current leadership doesn't have such mindset about us civilians.

In all of south asia, because of overpopulation, top leadership tends to think of manpower as disposable.
 
pakpride00090 said:
India made their father of bomb , a president and our guy was thrown on the streets...
Not to mention the nobel prize winning physicist Dr Abdus Salam who was branded traitor after 1974 constitutional amendment:

Salam was scientific advisor to the Ministry of Science and Technology in Pakistan from 1960 to 1974, a position from which played a major and influential role in the development of the country's science infrastructure. Salam contributed to numerous developments in theoretical and particle physics in Pakistan. He was the founding director of the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), and responsible for the establishment of the Theoretical Physics Group (TPG) in the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC). As Science Advisor, Salam played a role in Pakistan's development of nuclear energy, and contributed as well, via Project-706, to the development of Pakistan's atomic bomb project in 1972; for this, he is viewed as the "scientific father" of this program.
Norwegian said:
Not to mention the nobel prize winning physicist Dr Abdus Salam who was branded traitor after 1974 constitutional amendment:

Salam was scientific advisor to the Ministry of Science and Technology in Pakistan from 1960 to 1974, a position from which played a major and influential role in the development of the country's science infrastructure. Salam contributed to numerous developments in theoretical and particle physics in Pakistan. He was the founding director of the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), and responsible for the establishment of the Theoretical Physics Group (TPG) in the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC). As Science Advisor, Salam played a role in Pakistan's development of nuclear energy, and contributed as well, via Project-706, to the development of Pakistan's atomic bomb project in 1972; for this, he is viewed as the "scientific father" of this program.
Your barking up the wrong tree sunshine. All and everything was done by AQ Khan or as he says in a million years Pakistan would not even have donkey cart.

A"Qabza" Khan ..

A nation's hero by the late Ardeshir Cowasjee.


"The psychiatrist’s relationship with Khan was shattered in December 2002 “when Qaiyum Khan, the scientist’s brother, had arrived to take over Dr Ahmed’s Institute of Behavioural Sciences, accompanied by a retired general, two colonels and fifty armed men. ‘They told me to leave as A.Q. Khan was now chairman of the governing body. He’d ploughed in so much money he wanted to run the show and he wanted me out,’ Dr Ahmed recalled. ‘I was dragged to the gate along with all my staff and the nurses in front of our patients. We were barred from our own project.’


“Dr Ahmed launched a case in the Sindh High Court to eject the ex-KRL chief and get his hospital back, attempts that had turned into a well-publicized legal battle, in which Khan had been accused of contempt, having ignored a judge’s ruling to give back that which he had illegally seized. But after A.Q. Khan’s arrest in January 2004, Dr Ahmed was visited by the ISI.”

Hilarious that they couldn't find anyone else to replace late Asima Jahangir for the role. I guess we have to tolerate him till heart attack calls in.

Establishment has its own captain planet team going in a parallel universe. Malala, Hoodboy, Haqqani. That Khalil guy is gonna end up somewhere in the west too if he keeps running his mouth like that.
 
