No Future for the Poor in Pakistan

Unfortunate that this man thought the best course of action was to take his life and worrying that no one will take care of his daughters, he ended up killing them too.

And all for what 14k rupees rent?

If I had known, I would have sent this man 100 dollars.

Khair this was just the story of one man. There are many more like him that are increasing and suffering day by day.

Meanwhile the ones responsible like Bajwa are being defended on this forum by people that never had to face a harsh day in their entire lives.


Your thoughts..?
 
'If a dog dies hungry on the banks of the River Euphrates, Umar will be responsible for dereliction of duty.'
-Hazrat Umar Farooq (R.A) Second Righteous Caliph of Islam
 
I cant watch it I get too teary eyed this country is lost property dealers don't care
 
Families in DHA lives a lavish life style while the Awam die of starvation, but no worries Mard-e-Mujahids are prepared for any Attack from Enemy. Pakistan was once divided into two thanks to Thugs in Uniform and if it happens again I can bet it will be the same Institution who will be responsible, unless we break this system and create a new one.
 

