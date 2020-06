Sabir Shakir says that he has confirmed with the Chinese in Beijing and their diplomats/Embassy in Pakistan that it wasn't negotiation, but a flag meeting between the two generals from China and India.It seems that Indians bluff is rightly called by the Chinese.The Indians were thinking that they would use the same tactics they have used in Siachin and capture and declare the area actually theirs.Now China is rightly announced that they have not captured any area from India, the area is theirs over which now they are exercising their control.