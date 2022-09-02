No free lunches for USA anymore!

BananaRepublicUK said: I want neutrality but USA will most likely assassinate Hasina unless she agrees to QUAD. Click to expand...

I would not mourn hasina death.But heres the thing there is nothing preventing us from being really fluid with our positioning.US still the most powerful force in the region..so we will join the quad. We are already part of Belt and road and we will continue there as well.When US loses more ground we align closer with china if it serves are purpose.Our singular goal sould be to exact maximum benefit for ourselves. US, china, europe all are irrelevant in the long run... we align and move on as situations dictate.National interest is all that matters. If one political party becomes a hinderence to this they should be removed. That is the beauty of democracy as it will allow us to pivot 180° as and when necessary.Hasina, zia are just figureheads... as a nation our prorities should be fixed but strategy to implement should be flexible.