What's new

No free lunches for USA anymore!

B

BananaRepublicUK

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2022
833
0
647
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
USA has been bleeding developing countries for a hundred years.

It started with world bank and IMF loans to dictators. Whereby loans were given to pliant dictators who put the cash into Swiss bank accounts.

Once these countries got into a spiral of debt - US would give them “aid” - which was used to payoff the interest on the loans.

It’s a scam that lasted for a 100 years until China turned up with actual infrastructure like mega roads and mega bridges.

Bangladesh should never ever fall into USA debt trap.

If USA wants us to “facilitate QUAD” - it must include GSP and cash transfers. Stingy USA needs to match the offers from China.
 
T

Tom-tom

FULL MEMBER
Dec 10, 2019
896
-4
674
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
BananaRepublicUK said:
USA has been bleeding developing countries for a hundred years.

It started with world bank and IMF loans to dictators. Whereby loans were given to pliant dictators who put the cash into Swiss bank accounts.

Once these countries got into a spiral of debt - US would give them “aid” - which was used to payoff the interest on the loans.

It’s a scam that lasted for a 100 years until China turned up with actual infrastructure like mega roads and mega bridges.

Bangladesh should never ever fall into USA debt trap.

If USA wants us to “facilitate QUAD” - it must include GSP and cash transfers. Stingy USA needs to match the offers from China.
Click to expand...


Are joking match what China offers, u.s.a would want us to get involved in the mess they create all over the world? And you want us to break our neutrality for the same price and get stuck in knee deep s***.

Send our people to invade iran, as that's u.s.a next hit list.




It will have to be one million fold.
 
Bengal71

Bengal71

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2018
3,330
-11
3,962
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Australia
Calm dowb bro, too much vitriol. USA can benefit us in many ways, China can too. It's not upto them, their are not going do the helping out of the goodness of their hearts. We have to do it and figure out how to benefit from relationships with both of them.
 
B

BananaRepublicUK

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2022
833
0
647
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Tom-tom said:
Are joking match what China offers, u.s.a would want us to get involved in the mess they create all over the world? And you want us to break our neutrality for the same price and get stuck in knee deep s***.

Send our people to invade iran, as that's u.s.a next hit list.




It will have to be one million fold.
Click to expand...

I want neutrality but USA will most likely assassinate Hasina unless she agrees to QUAD.
 
mb444

mb444

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2012
4,740
1
7,946
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
BananaRepublicUK said:
I want neutrality but USA will most likely assassinate Hasina unless she agrees to QUAD.
Click to expand...

I would not mourn hasina death.

But heres the thing there is nothing preventing us from being really fluid with our positioning.

US still the most powerful force in the region.
.so we will join the quad. We are already part of Belt and road and we will continue there as well.

When US loses more ground we align closer with china if it serves are purpose.

Our singular goal sould be to exact maximum benefit for ourselves. US, china, europe all are irrelevant in the long run... we align and move on as situations dictate.

National interest is all that matters. If one political party becomes a hinderence to this they should be removed. That is the beauty of democracy as it will allow us to pivot 180° as and when necessary.

Hasina, zia are just figureheads... as a nation our prorities should be fixed but strategy to implement should be flexible.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Homo Sapiens
How much per capita debt does Bangladesh have?
Replies
0
Views
283
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
B
Bangladesh’s finance minister warns on loans from China
2 3 4
Replies
59
Views
2K
bluesky
B
B
Bangladeshi FM rejects "debt trap" claim on China-Bangladesh cooperation
Replies
13
Views
752
bluesky
B
onebyone
China ‘not to blame’ for African debt crisis, it’s the West: study
Replies
7
Views
431
etylo
E
Daniel808
China : US Has No Rights to Use IMF Loans to Serve Own Interests to Pressure Pakistan !
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
GreatHanWarrior
G

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom