No free lunches for USA anymore!

BananaRepublicUK
FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2022
- 833
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
USA has been bleeding developing countries for a hundred years.
It started with world bank and IMF loans to dictators. Whereby loans were given to pliant dictators who put the cash into Swiss bank accounts.
Once these countries got into a spiral of debt - US would give them “aid” - which was used to payoff the interest on the loans.
It’s a scam that lasted for a 100 years until China turned up with actual infrastructure like mega roads and mega bridges.
Bangladesh should never ever fall into USA debt trap.
If USA wants us to “facilitate QUAD” - it must include GSP and cash transfers. Stingy USA needs to match the offers from China.
