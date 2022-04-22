What's new

No foreign conspiracy to oust Imran govt: NSC

Khan vilatey
Feb 11, 2020
1,646
5
1,873
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada

No foreign conspiracy to oust Imran govt: NSC

Sanaullah KhanPublished April 22, 2022 - Updated 2 minutes ago



91
National Security Committee meeting.— PM House

National Security Committee meeting.— PM House
The National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday said that there was no foreign conspiracy to topple the Imran Khan-led government, according to a statement released after the body met.
"The NSC discussed the telegram received from the Pakistan embassy in Washington. Pakistan's former ambassador to the US briefed the committee on the context and content of his telegram," it stated.
The meeting of the NSC, which is the highest forum for coordination on security issues, was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
It was attended by former Pakistan ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar and senior civil and military officers.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar were also in attendance.
According to the statement, the NSC examined the "contents of the communication" shared by the ambassador and "reaffirmed the decisions of the last NSC meeting".
"The NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of any conspiracy," the statement said, adding that the meeting concluded that "there has been no foreign conspiracy".
The statement by the NSC comes as former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has launched a campaign, claiming a "foreign conspiracy" to be behind his ouster.
This is the second time in as many months that the forum has held a meeting to review the contents of the "threat letter" which purportedly contains evidence of a foreign conspiracy to oust the former government.
It is interesting to note that the NSC on Friday reaffirmed the decisions of the last meeting that was chaired by ex-PM Imran.
In March, the NSC had decided to issue a "strong demarche" to a country, that it did not name, over the "threat letter". While the forum had stopped short of explicitly calling it a conspiracy, it had also not denied it and instead termed it "blatant interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan".

Cablegate​

The NSC statement also comes a day after Imran, in a party rally in Lahore yesterday, called upon the entire nation to get ready for a nationwide movement to achieve “real” independence and democracy.
Ever since he was ousted by the opposition through a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, Imran had dismissed the Shehbaz government calling it "imported". The former PM and his linked the purported threat with the no-trust move.
The 'threat letter' first emerged at a public rally on March 27. Imran said it carried details of the ambassador's meeting with Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Affairs Donald Lu in which the latter allegedly threatened Pakistan.
Majeed, in the cable, reportedly said Lu warned that Imran's continuation as the prime minister would have repercussions for bilateral relations. The US, Imran claimed, was annoyed with his "independent foreign policy" and visit to Moscow.



can anyone explain how the last NSC meeting which is accepted as correct, identified blatant interference and 24 PTi members changed their loyalty is not a conspiracy!

Salza

Salza

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
8,796
-1
14,054
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
How blatant interference was - should be investigated through SC judicial commission. That is the only way, we can conclude about interference and conspiracy till than, both sides will twist the narrative as per their need.
 
TruthSeeker

TruthSeeker

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Nov 27, 2008
6,157
2
5,687
Country
United States
Location
United States
Imran Khan is behaving just like Donald Trump. He lost the confidence of his coalition. End of story. An undersecretary of the USA State Department does not have the power to form or promote a conspiracy against Pakistan. If the USA mounted a real conspiracy it would have come from the CIA and Department of Defense. A second level State Department functionary expressing displeasure with the anti-Americanism of Imran Khan is not a conspiracy, it's simple diplomacy.
 
Salza

Salza

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
8,796
-1
14,054
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Cheepek said:
Very funny, earlier NSC was the holy grail, now NSC won't be the holy grail anymore. :pleasantry:
That's the current govt issued statement. NSC simply endorsed their last meeting statement which is a blatant interference. How bad interference was, can only be determined by thorough judicial commission. NSC is not an investigating authority.
 
Kingslayerr

Kingslayerr

FULL MEMBER
Sep 16, 2019
846
2
1,117
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I doubt there's was ever any foreign conspiracy to oust IK. Every country prefers leaders they'd like to rule in the enemy country the same way people on this forum are more fan of rahul gandhi ruling india then modi, he seems to be the better choice for us. The same way America has a thinking of whome they want to see ruling Pakistan, who would help them clean the mess in AFG. I doubt it was anything more than this. Yes there can be a foreign conspiracy but i dont believe it. I've supported IK, voted for him and will vote for him but foreign conspiracy is a big no for me.
 
Cheepek

Cheepek

FULL MEMBER
Jan 17, 2021
448
-3
518
Country
India
Location
India
Salza said:
That's the current govt issued statement. NSC simply endorsed their last meeting statement which is a blatant interference. How bad interference was, can only be determined by thorough judicial commission. NSC is not an investigating authority.
Yeah ikr, if nothing proved in judicial commission also then there will be something else...
 
Salza

Salza

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
8,796
-1
14,054
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
TruthSeeker said:
Imran Khan is behaving just like Donald Trump. He lost the confidence of his coalition. End of story. An undersecretary of the USA State Department does not have the power to form or promote a conspiracy against Pakistan. If the USA mounted a real conspiracy it would have come from the CIA and Department of Defense. A second level State Department functionary expressing displeasure with the anti-Americanism of Imran Khan is not a conspiracy, it's simple diplomacy.
Lmao there were chain of events happening in the last few months. Started all the way when bilawal visited US in Sept last year and after his arrival, ppp and pmln immediately reconciled their differences all a sudden. American embassy officials than meeting with some of the turncoat PTI MNAs. Donald Lu threat was just the endorsement of the events happening earlier against Imran Khan. Conspiracy / interference didn't started from that letter gate but it was there for the last few months however his threats has been considered as official dynamics against Khan's govt by PTI.
 
deX

Mar 31, 2021
26
0
25
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
I see no difference in last NSC meeting and this one, and everything dgispr/Ik said in between.
They just woken up the Sazish vs Madakhlat problem (again)
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
15,848
-18
30,011
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
TruthSeeker said:
Imran Khan is behaving just like Donald Trump. He lost the confidence of his coalition. End of story. An undersecretary of the USA State Department does not have the power to form or promote a conspiracy against Pakistan. If the USA mounted a real conspiracy it would have come from the CIA and Department of Defense. A second level State Department functionary expressing displeasure with the anti-Americanism of Imran Khan is not a conspiracy, it's simple diplomacy.
Who says that the CIA wasn't involved? Do you think that US embassy staff in Pakistan are just normal civilians? All US diplomatic staff in Pakistan and many other countries belong to intelligence community. We know why US embassy staff members were meeting with opposition parties etc.
 

