No foreign conspiracy to oust Imran govt: NSC

I doubt there's was ever any foreign conspiracy to oust IK. Every country prefers leaders they'd like to rule in the enemy country the same way people on this forum are more fan of rahul gandhi ruling india then modi, he seems to be the better choice for us. The same way America has a thinking of whome they want to see ruling Pakistan, who would help them clean the mess in AFG. I doubt it was anything more than this. Yes there can be a foreign conspiracy but i dont believe it. I've supported IK, voted for him and will vote for him but foreign conspiracy is a big no for me.