No firing happened: India denies Chinese claims of 'fired threats' by Indian Army troops south of Pangong Tso

Times Now Digital
Updated Sep 08, 2020 | 10:08 IST


India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic height near Pangong lake's southern bank. Diplomatic and military talks are on between the two sides, but have not yielded any results.


PLA says Indian Army troops crossed the LAC | Photo Credit: AP
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
  • The two sides have been locked in a stand-off since the first week of May
  • Indian Army sources said that Chinese PLA troops fired in the air to scare the Indian patrol party
Ladakh: China, on Monday alleged that the Indian Army 'illegally' crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near the southern bank of Pangong Tso. Conflicting reports also emerged for firing along the LAC. India, however denied such reports as official sources told Times Now that 'no firing happened' along the disputed border south of Pangong Tso.

Earlier, Colonel Zhang Shuili, spokesperson for the Western Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) alleged that India was stirring 'regional tensions' and called the Indian acion 'severe military provocation' - Chinese state media reported.

"We request the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous actions, immediately withdraw cross-line personnel, strictly restrain front-line troops, and strictly investigate and punish personnel who fired shots to ensure that similar incidents do not occur again," Colonel Shuili said in a statement.


India's actions seriously violated the relevant agreements and agreements between China and India, pushing up regional tensions and easily causing misunderstandings and misjudgments."

PLA troops fired in the air to scare patrol: Sources

While the Indian Army has not given out any official statement yet, agency reports citing sources said that the Chinese side fired shots in the air to scare a patrol by the Indian troops.

India recently outflanked China when the Indian Army troops thwarted an attempt by the PLA to transgress into Indian areas near Chushul in Ladakh. The two armies are engaged in a bitter standoff since April-May over transgressions by PLA troops in several areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.

In June this year, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley even as China suffered a heavy casualty during the clashes. While diplomatic as well as military-level talks have been going on between the two sides, they have not yielded any results so far.

No firing happened: India denies Chinese claims of 'fired threats' by Indian Army troops south of Pangong Tso

India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic height near Pangong lake's southern bank. Diplomatic and military talks are on between the two sides, but have not yielded any results.
This is Indian denial. Earlier Chinese have accused Indian forces to cross the LAC on the south bank of Pangong tso.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1303039919992971264

It seems the Indians are trying to provoke the Chinese by intruding in the Part of Pangong Tso South Bank.
A serious flare up can happen if firing start in earnest.

I think Chinese have to take those litter out again and send some Indians packing like last time.
Lessons are not learned by the Indians.

This is dangerous escalation by the Indians.

Chinese have alleged that Indians fired shots. This has happened after years. Even during Galwan flare up, the shots were not fired.

if Indians have fired shots, we should expect very strong response from the Chinese. I am certain that Indians have fired shot in an empty area, where there were no Chinese soldiers were present, otherwise, we could have very serious situation, ending in clashes.
 
In other words, news from either side should be taken with a healthy dose of salt unless there is direct photographic or satellite evidence thereof.

What else is new.
 
You will see one soon and know who is the lying snake. What's the hurry? I bet u will cried when your master India becomes the snake! :enjoy:
 
Last time I checked snakes bite.

China, on the other hand...
 
No FIRING by PLA = No Occupation by PLA on Indian soil.

This sentence sounds familiar.
MODI on his 56 inches chest speech declared the same last month.

MODI is buying time to decide ... ...

should I rescue the SINKING and SHRINKING Indian economy
* ( Indian GDP -23.4% ) ... ...

or should I buy 100+ more ... the way, way OVERPRICED * 2nd hand RAFALE
or should I buy more ISRAEL ... the way, way OVERPRICED Heron UAV ??

:dance3: :omghaha:
 
India: Army 'mistook planets for spy drones'

India's army reportedly spent six months watching "Chinese spy drones" violating its air space, only to find out they were actually Jupiter and Venus.
Tensions have been high in the disputed Himalayan border area between the two nations in recent years, with India frequently accusing its neighbour of making incursions onto its territory. Things came to a head during a stand-off in April when Chinese troops were accused of erecting a camp on the Indian side of the de facto boundary known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC). By that stage, Indian troops had already documented 329 sightings of unidentified objects over a lake in the border region, between last August and February, according to the Calcutta-based Telegraph.

It quotes military sources as saying the objects violated the LAC 155 times. So, the army called the Indian Institute of Astrophysics to identify the objects. "Our task was to determine whether these unidentified objects were celestial or terrestrial," astronomer Tushar Prabhu told the paper. Only once the objects' movements were noted in relation to the stars were they identified as planets. The Telegraph suggests the sentry ought to be forgiven, with planets appearing brighter as a result of the different atmosphere at altitude and the increased use of surveillance drones.

www.bbc.com

India: Army 'mistook planets for spy drones'

India's army spent six months watching "Chinese spy drones" violating its air space, only to find out they were actually Jupiter and Venus, it's reported.
www.bbc.com
 
