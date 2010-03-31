No firing happened: India denies Chinese claims of 'fired threats' by Indian Army troops south of Pangong Tso

crankthatskunk
Times Now Digital
Updated Sep 08, 2020 | 10:08 IST
India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic height near Pangong lake's southern bank. Diplomatic and military talks are on between the two sides, but have not yielded any results.
PLA says Indian Army troops crossed the LAC | Photo Credit: AP
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Earlier, Colonel Zhang Shuili, spokesperson for the Western Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) alleged that India was stirring 'regional tensions' and called the Indian acion 'severe military provocation' - Chinese state media reported.
"We request the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous actions, immediately withdraw cross-line personnel, strictly restrain front-line troops, and strictly investigate and punish personnel who fired shots to ensure that similar incidents do not occur again," Colonel Shuili said in a statement.
India's actions seriously violated the relevant agreements and agreements between China and India, pushing up regional tensions and easily causing misunderstandings and misjudgments."
PLA troops fired in the air to scare patrol: Sources
While the Indian Army has not given out any official statement yet, agency reports citing sources said that the Chinese side fired shots in the air to scare a patrol by the Indian troops.
India recently outflanked China when the Indian Army troops thwarted an attempt by the PLA to transgress into Indian areas near Chushul in Ladakh. The two armies are engaged in a bitter standoff since April-May over transgressions by PLA troops in several areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.
In June this year, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley even as China suffered a heavy casualty during the clashes. While diplomatic as well as military-level talks have been going on between the two sides, they have not yielded any results so far.
This is Indian denial. Earlier Chinese have accused Indian forces to cross the LAC on the south bank of Pangong tso.
It seems the Indians are trying to provoke the Chinese by intruding in the Part of Pangong Tso South Bank.
A serious flare up can happen if firing start in earnest.
I think Chinese have to take those litter out again and send some Indians packing like last time.
Lessons are not learned by the Indians.
This is dangerous escalation by the Indians.
Chinese have alleged that Indians fired shots. This has happened after years. Even during Galwan flare up, the shots were not fired.
if Indians have fired shots, we should expect very strong response from the Chinese. I am certain that Indians have fired shot in an empty area, where there were no Chinese soldiers were present, otherwise, we could have very serious situation, ending in clashes.
