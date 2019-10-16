No firing across LoC today

Army says reacting to report of ‘pinpoint’ strikes in Azad Kashmir

“Reports of Indian Army’s action in Azad Kashmir (Azad Kashmir) across the Line of Control are fake,” Indian Army Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Paramjit Singh said.

Reports of Indian Army's action in Azad Kashmir (Azad Kashmir) across the Line of Control are fake: Indian Army Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Paramjit Singh Click to expand...

The specific report of “pinpoint strikes” came just a week after five security personnel and four civilians were killed in Pakistani aggression at several locations — Uri, Nowgam, Keran and Gurez sectors in North Kashmir — across the Line of Control. Indian Army retaliated strongly and caused substantial damage to several launch pads.



The report that the Army is carrying out strikes in Azad Kashmir come in this backdrop amid claims that Pakistani military is pushing a maximum number of terrorists to India before the onset of winters. The report has been based on analysis of the ceasefire violations that took place on November 13, the Army has clarified.



According to official data, 21 innocent civilians have lost their lives in Pakistani firing compared to 18 in the whole of 2019. This year eight infiltration bids were foiled and 14 terrorists have been neutralised along the LoC, according to official data.



It seems now even Indian army understand that fakery of "Surgical Strikes" is not going to work after the debacle of 26 Feb 2019. After which India became a laughing stock in the world. The world would ask for proofs. Click to expand...

There had been another "Fake Surgical Strike" on Pakistan, according to some Indian media.The DGMO of Indian army denied that any strike had taken out by the IA.The Indian Army on Thursday refuted reports of carrying out strikes on suspected terror launchpads inside Azad Kashmir. “Reports of Indian Army’s action in Azad Kashmir (Azad Kashmir) across the Line of Control are fake,” Indian Army Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Paramjit Singh said. There has been no firing across LoC, the Army has clarified after a news agency report said Army has launched “pinpoint strikes” inside Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir.Security forces on Thursday gunned down four terrorists in an encounter on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Nagrota in Jammu.