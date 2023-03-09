No FIR for Zilay Shah murder

Whole GHQ should be nominated in the FIR.
There was even no pretext to impose 144 and then commando style ambush on PTI. This is a catetaker govt whose first and last job is to facilitate elections and elections activities.
SO WAS IT THAT ORCESTRATING THIS OPERATION???
SAME ACTORS FROM CRIMINAL MILITARY INC WHO KILLED ARSHAD SHARIF AND ASSASINATION ATTEMPT ON PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN.
UN demands probe into killing of PTI worker by police torture
During the PTI rally, a worker Ali Bilal lost his life when police and the PTI supporters clashed violently. As per senior PTI leader Farrukh Habib, Ali Bilal was hit by a teargas shell fired by the police officials and he was subjected to brutal torture.
So, Vigo brought his body.. is there a chance ISI beat him to death?
I think as Bilal was a special child so he couldn't conform to the interrogation officer and persisted in 'naiveness' so that power-hung officer killed him for his ego..??
